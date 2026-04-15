Tsatsu Tsikata has influenced the quality of legal thinking – Vice President

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has praised veteran lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata for his lasting impact on Ghana’s legal system, describing his work as influential in shaping legal thought and practice in the country.

She made the remarks while speaking at an Honorary Lecture and Award ceremony held in his honour to celebrate his lifetime achievements.

According to the Vice President, Mr Tsikata’s career has been defined by “scholarship, advocacy, and public service,” adding that his work reflects a deeper understanding of the law.

“His career reflects a particular understanding of the law, not only as a profession, but also as a discipline that demands rigour, independence, and judgment,” she said.

She said that the legal system depends on individuals who are willing to challenge ideas and stand firm when necessary.

“The law does not sustain itself. Constitutions do not enforce themselves. Institutions do not operate in a vacuum,” she said.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang said lawyers play a key role in ensuring that power is exercised responsibly.

“Its role is to interpret the law and in the process ensure that power is exercised within limits consistently and in the best interest of the nation,” she explained.

She pointed out that Mr Tsikata’s work over the years reflects this responsibility.

“He has engaged difficult questions, sharpened legal debates, and insisted on reasoning grounded in principle,” she said.

“In doing so, he has influenced not only outcomes but the quality of legal thinking itself,” the Vice President added.

She said the recognition of Mr Tsikata’s contributions goes beyond celebrating an individual.

“Today’s recognition is therefore not only about an individual career. It is equally about the standards we choose to uphold as a country,” she stated.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang also commended the UPSA Law School for honouring him, noting that such recognition helps shape expectations for future legal professionals.

“By recognising work of this kind, they signal to the next generation what serious legal practice looks like,” she said.

Addressing students at the event, she outlined the demands of the legal profession.

“The law requires discipline. It requires courage, and it requires a sense of purpose,” she said, adding that lawyers must continue learning and uphold principles even when it is difficult.

“These are not abstract ideals. They are practical obligations,” she said.

She said that Ghana’s democratic and constitutional development depends on the quality of its legal minds.

“Our institutions continue to evolve, and their direction depends in no small part on the quality of the minds who engage with them,” she said.

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