Tsonam Akpeloo named speaker at 2026 Harvard Africa Development Conference

Audio By Carbonatix
Tsonam Akpeloo, Chairperson of the Trade and Industry Cluster at the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council and CEO of SUKU Technologies, has been announced as a speaker at the 17th Annual Harvard Africa Development Conference.
The conference is scheduled for April 17–18, 2026, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It will bring together policymakers, business leaders, and innovators to explore strategies for Africa’s socio-economic transformation.
Held under the theme “Reclaiming Africa’s Agency in a New Global Order,” the event will examine policy shifts, structural reforms, and pathways to sustainable development. It is hosted by the Africa Caucus at the Harvard Kennedy School and the Harvard African Law Association at Harvard Law School.
Akpeloo’s participation adds to Ghana’s growing presence on global policy platforms. Previous speakers at similar conferences have included Mahamudu Bawumia and Vusi Thembekwayo.
The 2026 edition will feature high-level speakers such as Amina J. Mohammed, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, and Sidi Ould Tah, highlighting the conference’s focus on practical solutions for Africa’s economic future.
Akpeloo will participate in a panel titled “Moving Up the Value Chain: Pathways to Economic Complexity,” as part of the Industrialisation, Trade and Finance track. The discussion will focus on overcoming structural barriers, promoting technology transfer, and enabling African enterprises to scale globally.
He will share the stage with Binta Barry of the Guinea Sovereign Wealth Fund and M.D. Ramesh of Africa Improved Foods, with moderation by Frannie Leautier of Southbridge Group.
He is also expected to speak on a second panel, “Accelerating Regional Integration: AfCFTA in Practice,” which will explore ways to translate the African Continental Free Trade Area into measurable economic outcomes, including boosting intra-African trade and strengthening regional markets.
In his role at ECOSOCC, Akpeloo provides advisory input on trade and industry policy and supports the implementation of AfCFTA. He also works to strengthen trade relations between Africa and global partners.
As CEO of SUKU Technologies, he has built a reputation for advancing digital transformation and trust in African commerce. In Ghana, he serves as Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries in the Greater Accra Region and contributes to workforce development through roles in technical and vocational education.
His participation at the conference is expected to contribute to discussions on industrialisation, digital innovation, and Africa’s long-term economic strategy, as the continent seeks to leverage its resources and growing workforce for sustainable growth.
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