Turkish outfit Trabzonspor target Abdul Fatawu after Leicester City relegation

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Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor have stepped up interest in Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu following Leicester City’s relegation from the Championship.
Leicester’s drop was confirmed after a 2-2 draw against Hull City, a result that has now intensified interest in several of their key players.
Trabzonspor are understood to have opened contact for the 22-year-old through the agent of Paul Onuachu, with initial steps already taken towards a potential deal.
A loan move is currently considered the most likely option, given the financial demands involved in signing the winger on a permanent basis.
With Leicester now relegated, the club could be forced into offloading some of its top performers despite Fatawu being under contract until 2029.
The Ghana international has been one of Leicester’s standout players this season, making 43 Championship appearances, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.
Fatawu, who has 27 caps and three goals for the Black Stars, is currently valued at €24 million.
His performances have also attracted interest from Sunderland and Everton, setting up a potential transfer battle for his signature.
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