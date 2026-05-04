Fatawu Issahaku signs long-term deal with Twellium Ghana as Rush Energy Drink ambassador

Twellium Ghana has announced Abdul Fatawu Issahaku as the new brand ambassador for its product, Rush Energy Drink, in a long-term partnership aimed at expanding the brand’s reach.

The announcement was made on Sunday night at the Accra International Airport when the Black Stars winger arrived from the UK following the conclusion of the English Championship season.

Issahaku, who enjoyed a standout campaign with Leicester City, made 44 appearances and scored nine goals; his most productive season since moving to England.

Speaking after the unveiling, the 22-year-old expressed excitement about the partnership and his long-standing connection to the brand.

“Rush Energy [drink] is [an] amazing brand, and I am so happy to have this partnership with them, and I can't wait for us to take the brand to the world,” he told the media at the arrival hall.

The winger also revealed that his relationship with the product dates back to his early years.

“I have been seeing this brand since I was young, and it was something I always drink. When I started playing football, it was famous [in the market]. I feel it's a good drink you can use to boost your energy and help improve performance.”

Issahaku believes his personality aligns closely with the brand’s identity, emphasising his energy both on and off the pitch.

“As you can see, Fatawu is someone who brings energy and joy. If I don't say it, you can see it because I am someone who brings energy; this is why I want to work with them to bring the energy to improve the brand to take it to next level.”

The partnership is expected to leverage Issahaku’s growing profile in both domestic and international football as Twellium Ghana seeks to strengthen Rush Energy Drink’s presence in Ghana and beyond.

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