Two Energy Commission officials detained over alleged meth-laced charcoal shipment

Two officials of the Energy Commission have been detained by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) as investigations intensify into an alleged attempt to smuggle methamphetamine concealed in a consignment of charcoal destined for Australia.

The shipment, which was intercepted by Australian authorities, is suspected to have been laced with methamphetamine in what investigators believe is part of an international drug trafficking operation.

According to a statement issued by NACOC, the two Energy Commission officials were taken into custody to assist with investigations due to their alleged connection to the approval process for the charcoal export.

The Energy Commission is the state agency responsible for issuing permits and licences for charcoal exports from Ghana. Investigators believe the officials may have information relevant to how the shipment was approved and whether the required export procedures were properly followed.

NACOC said the detentions form part of a broader investigation aimed at identifying those behind the alleged drug trafficking network and determining whether there were any breaches or compromises in the export approval process.

The Commission has not disclosed the identities of the detained officials or indicated whether they will face formal charges.

Investigations are ongoing, and authorities are expected to provide further details as the probe progresses.

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