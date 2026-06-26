Two friends granted GH$200k bail over gold theft

Two friends have been granted GH$ 100,000 bail with two sureties each by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti region, for stealing eight ores of gold.

Paul Udeze, 27 years old, and Robert Mensah 26, pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy and stealing.

They are expected to reappear before the court presided by Mr. Robert Addo on July 20, 2026.

Police Chief Inspector Anthony Ohene Gyan, prosecuting, told the court that, complainant, Jonas Alban, was the Security Supervisor of the Asanko Gold Mining Limited at Esaase, in the Amansie West District.

The accused persons were friends and illegal miners, residing at Tetrem near Esaase.

He said, on June 15, 2026, at about 12 midnight, the complainant and some colleague security guards saw the accused persons carrying away eight ores of gold (gold bearing materials) concealed in eight sacks (value yet unknown) from the mining site.

He explained that the complainant and his colleagues arrested the accused persons and handed them over to the Ahwerewa police.

In their caution statement, they admitted the offences and after further investigations, they were charged and brought before the court.

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