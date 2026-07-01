Two people climb to top of NYC’s Empire State Building

Audio By Carbonatix
A couple dressed in black masks appeared to get engaged atop New York's Empire State Building on Wednesday.
The pair climbed to the top of the famous building's spire together and unfurled a large banner that read: "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace."
After they descended to a small platform, one individual got down on one knee and seemed to propose marriage to the other, presenting a ring. They then kissed before continuing to climb down.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) told the BBC the two individuals have been taken into custody. They were atop the 1,454 ft (443 m) building for at least 10 minutes.
The couple appears to be climbers Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, according to multiple media reports. The two, subjects of the 2024 documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, have scaled buildings all over the world and reportedly live in New York.
A spokesperson for the building said an "unauthorised incident" had posed no danger to tenants, visitors, or guests on the observation deck just below the spire.
''It is to be emphasised that the Empire State Building Observation Deck, atop the World's Most Famous Building in the centre of New York City, does offer a practical way for the most memorable marriage proposals," the spokesperson said in a statement.
The NYPD tell the BBC that they have not filed any charges yet.
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