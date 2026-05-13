UBA Ghana tops industry with lowest bad loans, showing strong risk control

Bernard Gyebi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Ghana has reinforced its position as a leading financial institution by topping the industry in reducing bad loans and enhancing asset quality.

The Bank’s latest performance metrics highlight a significant decline in its Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio from 29.40% in 2021 to an impressive 2.11% in 2025, underscoring a sustained commitment to prudent risk management, strong governance, and effective recovery mechanisms.

Over the same period, NPLs reduced drastically from GH¢334 million in 2021 to GH¢28 million in 2025, reflecting deliberate and well-coordinated efforts across the bank.

This achievement comes on the back of a comprehensive and enhanced NPL management framework that builds on existing structures, strengthens credit discipline, and aligns with the Bank of Ghana’s directive for banks to maintain NPL ratios below 10% by June 2026.

According to Kenneth Amponsah, Chief Risk Officer of UBA Ghana, the milestone was achieved through a consistent, structured approach to managing risk across the entire lending process.

“The improvement in our NPL ratio did not happen by chance. It is the result of consistent quality at entry discipline, better lending standards, and strong credit monitoring and recovery systems.

At UBA Ghana, we manage risk throughout the entire loan process to keep our portfolio healthy while supporting growth,” he said.

The Bank prioritises strategic portfolio planning, efficient loan approval processes, proper documentation and collateral control, real-time monitoring, and faster loan recovery.

These are backed by strong Board oversight and clear accountability across the organisation

Core to this achievement is UBA Ghana’s recovery efforts, which have produced strong results, with recoveries rising over the years and reaching GH¢168 million in 2025.

Commenting on the Bank’s performance, Bernard Gyebi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: “This achievement reflects the hard work of our entire team, from Relationship Managers and Risk teams to Executive Management and the Board. It shows a strong culture of discipline, accountability, and effective execution.

"At UBA, we are intentional about building a strong and resilient bank that balances growth with sound risk management.

He further added, “As we look forward, our focus is to maintain this performance while supporting businesses and the economy. Our strengthened risk system positions us well to meet regulatory standards and create long-term value for stakeholders.”

Industry analysts note that UBA Ghana’s performance reflects broader improvements within the banking sector, while also highlighting the Bank’s leadership in risk management and operational discipline.

With a clear plan, strong governance, and a commitment to excellence, UBA Ghana continues to lead in delivering sustainable growth while maintaining high asset quality in Ghana’s changing banking sector.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.