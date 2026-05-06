Ubuntu inter-orphanage games: A celebration of shared humanity

On 10th January 2026, the Black Sheep Foundation made history with the successful execution of the Ubuntu Inter-Orphanage Games; a landmark sporting and communitybuilding event held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Rooted in the African philosophy of Ubuntu, “I Am Because We Are,” the Games brought together children from multiple orphanages across Ghana for a day that transcended competition, focusing instead on belonging, dignity, wellness, and joy.

A Vision Months in the Making

The Ubuntu Inter-Orphanage Games were born out of months of intentional planning, collaboration, and community mobilisationled by the Black Sheep Foundation under the leadership of its CEO, Dela Seade. What began as a vision to use sport as a unifying tool evolved into a fully immersive experience that combined athletics, health screening, mentorship, entertainment, and community engagement.

Over 500 children from orphanages participated in the Games, joined by over 1,000 spectators, volunteers, partners, dignitaries, influencers, and members of the general public.

An African-Centred Sporting Experience

In a uniquely African approach, participating orphanages were grouped into teams named after legendary African sports icons, including Abedi “Pelé” Ayew, Chioma Ajunwa, Haile Gebrselassie, Didier Drogba, Mohamed Salah, and Maria Mutola.

Each team proudly carried its colours, chants, and identity, creating an atmosphere of pride, excitement, and cultural celebration. The Games featured a wide range of activities including football, track and field events, relay races, and fun games ensuring inclusivity for children of all abilities.

Holistic Care Beyond the Games

True to its people-centred mission, the Ubuntu Inter-Orphanage Games went beyond sport to prioritise the wellbeing of every child present. On-site health screenings were provided by R.A.Y. Healthcare Africa, Akcess Dental Clinic, and Mettle Care, offering medical, dental, and general wellness checks for all children and participants.

This integrated approach reinforced the Foundation’s belief that empowerment must address both physical and emotional wellbeing.

Strong Partnerships Powering Impact

The success of the Games was made possible through the generous support of sponsors and partners who believed in the vision. These included Mad Fun, Camabe Software, GarvicitySnack Café, Flicks and Licks, Hunky’s Chophouse, Misa Energy, Special Ice GH, Gokals Laborex, and Access Sports Group.

In a powerful moment during the event, Access Sports Group announced its decision to fully adopt one of the participating children into its football academy marking a life-changing opportunity and underscoring the long-term impact the Games are capable of creating.

Dignitaries, Faith Leaders, and Influencers in Attendance

The event was honoured by the presence of distinguished guests and community leaders, including Mohammed Kaissamba, Ambassador of Sierra Leone; Nat Tetteh, Eastern Regional Director of the National Service Authority and member of the Government Communications Team; and Brent Nartey, CEO of Misa Energy.

Also present was Solomon Torto, Resident Pastor of Victory Bible Church Gospel Sanctuary, alongside a wide range of influencers, creatives, and media personalities who amplified the message of Ubuntu across digital platforms.

What Comes Next: Expanding the Ubuntu Movement

The inaugural Ubuntu Games proved something powerful: when Ghana’s institutions, communities, and businesses come together for its children, the results are transformational. That is why Black Sheep Foundation is not stopping here.

Building on the momentum of the first edition, the Ubuntu Inter-Orphanage Games is expanding into a national program with a two-stage model: a Regional Qualifier and a National Grand Finale.

STAGE 1: ASHANTI REGION QUALIFIER

The Ashanti Region Qualifier will bring together orphanages from across the Ashanti Region for a full-day sports and empowerment event. The top-performing orphanages will earn their place at the National Grand Finale in Accra, creating a powerful qualification journey and a sense of achievement for every participating child.

The National Grand Finale will be Ghana’s highest-profile children’s social impact event, bringing together 20+ orphanages and over 1,000 children from across the country. Alongside regional qualifier winners, orphanages from Greater Accra and other regions will compete in front of dignitaries, corporate leaders, national media, and the Ghanaian publicmaking it a true national celebration of Ubuntu.

The program will once again feature sports competitions, health screenings, mentorship sessions, career inspiration, and talent identification including the kind of life-changing moments, like academy adoption, that defined the inaugural edition.

A Year-Round Platform, Not Just an Event

The Ubuntu Games are designed to be more than an annual highlight. They form the cornerstone of a broader, year-round development platform that Black Sheep Foundation is building for orphanage youth across Ghana. Planned program extensions include:

• Career workshops and employability training for older orphanage youth

• Internship and apprenticeship placement through corporate partners

• Year-round mentorship programs matching youth with professionals and public figures

• Quarterly health outreach visits to partner orphanages

• Talent identification and sports academy pathway development

• National expansion to all 16 regions of Ghana in the years ahead

By aligning sport with education, health, and opportunity, the Black Sheep Foundation has created a replicable model that speaks directly to sustainable development, youth empowerment, and community resilience — one that will grow in scale and impact with each passing year.

Join Us: A Call for Partners and Sponsors

The next chapter of the Ubuntu Games cannot be written without the right partners. Black Sheep Foundation is actively seeking corporate sponsors, government institutions, international NGOs, healthcare providers, and media partners to support both the Ashanti Region Qualifier and the National Grand Finale in Accra.

When you partner with the Ubuntu Games, you are not simply buying advertising space. You are investing in the lives of Ghana’s most vulnerable children. You are putting your brand alongside a movement that is growing nationally and gaining international attention. And you are joining a community of organizations that believe in the Africa Ubuntu describes — one where we rise together.

Partner with the Ubuntu Games

To explore partnership opportunities for the Ashanti Region Qualifier or the National Grand Finale in Accra, contact Black Sheep Foundation directly via our website or other socials linked to our website ; blacksheepgh.com

Full sponsorship proposals for both the Ashanti Region Qualifier and the National Grand Finale are available on request. Custom partnership packages can be designed to align with your organization’s CSR priorities and engagement goals.

Looking Ahead

As the cheers faded and the stadium cleared on 10th January 2026, one truth remained evident: Ubuntu was not just spoken it was lived. The Black Sheep Foundation has set a new benchmark for child-centred community engagement in Ghana, proving that when institutions, individuals, and partners come together with purpose, the impact can be transformational.

Now, the movement grows. The Ashanti Region will be next. Then Accra. Then all of Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.