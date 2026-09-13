Uganda’s King Oyo buried amid calls for unity over his successor

Audio By Carbonatix
Uganda's King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, once the world's youngest reigning monarch, was buried on Saturday, days after a row broke out over who would succeed him.
Oyo, 34, who had ruled the traditional kingdom of Tooro in western Uganda since the age of three, died last month while undergoing cancer treatment in the US.
Tooro is one of Uganda's traditional kingdoms. They were abolished in 1967 but restored in the 1990s under President Museveni. Their monarchs are recognised as cultural leaders rather than political rulers.
Thousands of mourners lined the streets as the king's casket was transported to the royal tombs in Fort Portal where a private ceremony took place.
Oyo was just a toddler when he was named as Tooro's king and, according to Guinness World Records, was the world's youngest monarch while he reigned.
TV news presenter Prince Edward Rukidi Kijanangoma, 56, who was named as the next monarch by clan elders, reportedly cast nine coffee beans into Oyo's grave, a ritual signifying the end of one reign and the start of another.
But days earlier, Oyo's family rejected Kijanangoma, the late monarch's cousin, as Tooro's new king.
Oyo's sister, Princess Ruth Komuntale, said the late king had left a will, written in 2022, naming his young son as his successor.
The boy's identity has never been disclosed.
Meanwhile, his mother, Queen Best Kemigisa, said royal guards had been withdrawn from the palace and soldiers deployed. This, she said, restricted the royal family's movement and their ability to receive visitors, describing it as "house arrest".
On Saturday, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, urged unity.
"Words spoken in grief can cause pain, division and conflict. It can even destroy the legacy of the king we are mourning," he told mourners.
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni also called for the matter to be resolved "and to favour unity over division".
The clan overseeing the succession defended its choice of Kijanangoma.
Omusuuga Charles Karumasi, head of the Babiito royal clan, said: "We have done everything in observance of the culture and traditions of Tooro. We must all preserve peace and serenity."
Latest Stories
-
How Ghana’s Gen Z is rewriting sustainability through style
5 minutes
-
Teen boy rescued after days adrift in Alaskan waters
9 minutes
-
Afghan woman deported from US in first use of ‘alien terrorist’ court
12 minutes
-
Six dead, 97 rescued from Indonesian ferry that went missing in Java Sea
14 minutes
-
Russians seek answers over hundreds missing after Ukraine’s 2024 incursion
34 minutes
-
International Festival of Youth participants plant trees in Russia’s Ekaterinburg
47 minutes
-
Uganda’s King Oyo buried amid calls for unity over his successor
47 minutes
-
They lost their jobs after posting about Charlie Kirk, but some have no regrets
48 minutes
-
Free SHS expansion was not matched with enough infrastructure – Haruna Iddrisu
2 hours
-
Mahama says he’ll continue inherited gov’t policies, but not Akufo-Addo’s personal Cathedral pledge
3 hours
-
Education spending must shift towards foundational learning – Haruna Iddrisu
3 hours
-
Energy sector’s inefficiencies are deepening Ghana’s fiscal and social inequalities — Ben Boakye
3 hours
-
Mahama outlines his three major concerns about controversial National Cathedral project
3 hours
-
Christians can build National Cathedral if each contributes GH¢1,000 – Mahama
3 hours
-
The more gov’t invests in ECG, the greater its losses become – Ben Boakye laments
4 hours