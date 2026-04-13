UNFPA Ghana recognised with Head of State award

UNFPA Ghana has received the National Youth Champion Award for its impact in youth leadership development through its flagship Youth Leaders (YoLe) Fellowship Programme at the 2025 Head of State Awards ceremony in Accra under the patronage of President John Dramani Mahama in recognition of its exceptional commitment to advancing youth development at both national and international levels.

The event also honoured 336 young Ghanaians with Gold Awards under the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Programme.

The citation reads: “You have contributed to the youth ecosystem through impactful partnerships, strategic resource mobilisation, and ethical values-driven leadership, upholding the principles of good governance, inclusivity, empowerment, and sustainability.”

Since its launch in 2018, the UNFPA Youth Leaders (YoLe) Fellowship Programme has trained and mentored over 200 young Ghanaians across seven cohorts. The programme equips young people with leadership, advocacy and civic engagement skills to participate in decision-making and contribute to national development.

Through mentorship, training and practical exposure, fellows are working across public service, civil society and community initiatives, leading efforts in governance, health and youth empowerment. The growing alumni network continues to extend the programme’s reach across the country.

The award also reflects UNFPA Ghana’s broader investment in strengthening youth development systems. In partnership with national institutions, UNFPA supported the development of a master’s degree in Youth Leadership and Development at the University of Ghana, helping to formalise youth leadership as an academic and professional field. Youth development priorities have also been integrated into national service engagement, reaching young people as they transition into the workforce.

“This recognition reflects clear results in how we are investing in young people. Through strong partnerships, we are equipping youth to lead, influence decisions and drive change in their communities. Our focus now is to expand these opportunities and strengthen the systems that support youth leadership at scale,” said Dr Wilfred Ochan, Country Representative of UNFPA Ghana.

The recognition comes as youth remain central to Ghana’s development agenda. With a large youth population, investment in leadership, skills, and civic participation remains key to inclusive growth.

The National Youth Champion Award underscores the value of sustained investment in youth leadership and positions UNFPA Ghana as a key partner in advancing youth development in Ghana.

ABOUT UNFPA

UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, works in Ghana to improve health, empower young people and strengthen population data systems.

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