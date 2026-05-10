Unknown armed men vandalise NDC party office at Awiaso Junction in Ellembelle District

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ellembelle has condemned acts of vandalism by unknown assailants who destroyed a new NDC party office under construction at Awiaso junction in the Ellembelle District.

According to Joseph Armah Agyekum, apart from the court and himself as DCE and Chairman of the District Security Council (DISEC), no one has the right to pull down any structure under any circumstances.

Unknown assailants, wielding guns and machetes, went on the rampage and destroyed a new NDC party office currently under construction at Awiaso junction near Aiyinasi, valued at GHc1 million, in the early hours of May 07, 2026.

Speaking to journalists at the project site, Mr Armah Agyekum said Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, bought two plots of land in 2017 valued at GHc 20,000 each from the late Chief Nana Boadi.

When the project commenced, the royal family, led by Nana Akpanyi Armoo, the Chief of Awiaso, and the Abusuakpanyinli, Nana Ekeyeboe, came in after the death of the late Chief, stating that the land was not sold to Nana Boadi, who allegedly sold it to the MP.

Mr Armah Agyekum said the case was pending in court before it was withdrawn for settlement under the Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism.

Mr Agyekum said when he assumed office as DCE, he told the family that to avoid litigation, the NDC party would pay for the cost of the land again.

According to the royal family, the Party would be given a parcel of land to build its office on, subject to certain conditions, to which the Party executives agreed.

That the party would employ the town's youth in the construction works, assist the town with building materials to build their new palace complex, and pay annual royalties to the royal family.

Mr Armah Agyekum said, surprisingly, the royal family brought another condition after the party had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the said parcel of land, which had been signed and sealed.

The condition was that ” the MP and the NDC party in Ellembelle must ensure that the national House of Chiefs gazettes King Kaku Aka III, Paramount Chief of Awiaso Traditional Area, as Overlord of Nzema land.

The DCE said it did not fall within his ambit, nor the NDC party executives in Ellembelle, to see to it that King Kaku Aka III was gazetted.

That development, the DCE noted, might not have gone down well with King Kaku Aka III, and the royal family of Awiaso.

Mr Armah Agyekum observed that “this was not the first time; the structure had been demolished by the people since construction work commenced, only to demonstrate their anger and frustration at the party for not coming to terms with their demand”.

Mr Alex Mahama, the Ellembelle NDC Constituency Chairman, expressed concern about the development.

Speaking to NDC branch chairmen in Awiaso, he cautioned that the action might prompt unpleasant reactions, such as arrest and detention, if the perpetrators were caught.

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