US judge rejects Trump administration’s halt on immigration applications

Audio By Carbonatix
A federal judge on Thursday ruled that policies that make it harder for people from countries on President Donald Trump's travel ban list to get green cards and work permits are discriminatory and unlawful.
U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick in Boston reached that conclusion, issuing a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit by around 200 people from 20 countries, including Iran, Haiti, Venezuela and Syria, who sued over a halt to the processing of their immigration-related applications.
The lawsuit, filed in December, took aim at policies U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services adopted beginning in November that affect applications by immigrants seeking asylum, green cards and work authorisation.
Those policies have resulted in the agency placing a hold on the processing of applications from people from the 39 countries subject to full or partial travel bans imposed by Trump, who has cited vetting and security concerns.
Before instituting that halt, the agency, which is overseen by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, adopted a policy in November 2025 that treats the nationality of people from those countries as a "significant negative factor" when reviewing their applications.
Kobick, who was appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden, concluded the plaintiffs were likely to succeed in proving that the policy ran afoul of the Immigration and Nationality Act's bar against nationality-based discrimination.
The judge said the agency's subsequent halt on reviewing asylum and naturalisation applications was likewise "contrary to Congress’s command that the agency issue decisions on such applications."
She said the pause in reviewing green card and work authorisation applications violated the regulations governing them.
Kobick blocked USCIS from enforcing the policies against 22 plaintiffs who had provided declarations detailing how they were harmed by them, and she directed the parties to discuss whether her order should apply to the rest of the 200.
DHS did not respond to a request for comment.
Jim Hacking, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, welcomed the ruling, which he said appeared to be the first by a judge nationally to address the "significant negative factor" policy alongside the separate but related hold on the processing of applications.
A handful of other judges have previously ruled against that halt in some migrants' cases.
"USCIS wants to make it harder for people to receive an immigration benefit if they are from one of the 39 countries, even though Congress has never allowed them to," he said.
Latest Stories
-
NIHR Symposium 2026: Researchers meet in Ghana for sustainable solutions as NCDs surge worldwide
1 minute
-
No drums, no loudspeakers, no funerals from May 4 as AMA announces noise-making ban
1 hour
-
[Video] Singer Paul Okoye of P-Square falls off stage during performance in Australia
1 hour
-
‘Why your papa no hustle’ – Davido blasts T-Dot for calling him daddy’s boy
1 hour
-
Many musicians far more talented than me but not heard – Asake
2 hours
-
Trump pulls Surgeon General pick after nomination stalls
2 hours
-
Apple hails ‘extraordinary’ iPhone demand as boss Tim Cook heads out
2 hours
-
US judge rejects Trump administration’s halt on immigration applications
2 hours
-
Amnesty urges Nigeria to investigate deaths in army-run camp, military says report baseless
2 hours
-
Cocoa buyers divert funds to purchase smuggled beans, COCOBOD says
2 hours
-
Myanmar ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi moved to house arrest, military says
2 hours
-
Violence in Australian town after arrest of man over girl’s murder
3 hours
-
King arrives in Bermuda after ending US trip with visit to small town America
3 hours
-
Trainee driver crashes bus into River Seine
3 hours
-
UK terrorism threat level raised to severe after Golders Green attack
3 hours