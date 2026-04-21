Veteran Musician TET unveils new love-themed single “Suomi”

Ghanaian musician TET has officially released his latest single titled “Suomi,” a song that highlights the importance of love as a foundation for peace, joy, and unity.

With a music career that spans more than two decades, TET uses this new release to share a heartfelt message about the value of love in personal relationships and society as a whole.

According to the artist, the inspiration behind “Suomi” comes from his strong belief that love is the driving force behind happiness and progress. He explains that wherever love exists, there is peace, excitement, and a sense of fulfillment.

This idea became the central theme of the song, encouraging listeners to embrace love and kindness in their daily lives.

The title “Suomi” carries a cultural meaning rooted in the Ga-Adangbe language, where the word translates to “love.”

As a proud Ga-Adangbe man and Ghanaian, TET believes language plays an important role in bringing people together.

He notes that the ability to communicate in several Ghanaian languages such as Ga, Twi, Ewe, and Hausa strengthens unity and mutual understanding among people.

Through the song, he also hopes to remind Ghanaians of the love they share as a nation and the importance of appreciating one another’s cultures and dialects.

The track was written and composed by TET himself, reflecting his personal involvement in the creative process. The song was produced by EmmaKay Beatz, whose production style helps give the track its smooth and engaging sound.

TET describes his musical approach as versatile, explaining that he is not limited to one particular genre but instead enjoys exploring different musical styles.

TET’s journey in the music industry has lasted about 27 years.

Over the years, he has collaborated with several artists and contributed to a number of projects.

In 2002, he was featured on an album by Nyankonton, where he worked alongside artists such as Tinny, Screw Face, and Okra Tom David.

He also shared a musical connection with the late Dada KD. Following the passing of Dada KD’s mother, TET helped compose a tribute song, where he performed the chorus and provided the ad-libs.

The two artists had plans to shoot a music video together before Dada KD’s passing.

TET has also been featured on a single by Kate Djan titled “Odo,” which is currently available on YouTube.

Throughout his career, he has drawn inspiration from respected Ghanaian music legends such as Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, and Kwabena Kwabena.

With the release of “Suomi,” TET is hopeful that the song will receive a massive and positive response from listeners.

He also reveals that several new songs are already prepared for release, including future collaborations.

However, his next track will be a solo project as he continues to build his musical legacy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.