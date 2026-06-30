Video: Uncompleted three-storey building collapses at Tabora after downpour

A seven-bedroom three-storey building under construction has collapsed at Tabora Number 9 in Accra following torrential rains on Monday.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on June 29, 2026, when the 90 per cent complete structure gave way and crashed to the ground.

In an interview with Adom News’ Serwaa Prempeh, the landlady said she initially heard a sound she thought was a falling avocado.

“When I asked my children to pick it up, they discovered it was actually a block that had fallen from one of the building’s pillars,” she narrated.

Realising the danger, the family quickly evacuated the building moments before it completely collapsed.

Although no casualties were recorded, some property remains buried under the rubble.

The landlady said she suspects the heavy rainfall caused the land to become waterlogged, which may have contributed to the collapse.

Residents in the area are currently awaiting the arrival of officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (National Disaster Management Organisation) (NADMO) to assess the situation.

The collapse adds to growing concerns over building safety and the impact of heavy rains on structures in low-lying and flood-prone areas of Accra.

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