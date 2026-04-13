Viktoria Plzen coach hails transformed Prince Adu after standout display against Slavia Prague

Audio By Carbonatix
Viktoria Plzen head coach Martin Hysky says Ghana forward Prince Adu Kwabena has returned from the March international break a transformed player.
The 22-year-old underlined that claim with a standout display in Plzen’s hard-fought 0–0 draw against league leaders Slavia Prague on Sunday, his first start since early March.
“After returning [from the international break], I saw a different player,” he noted. “He has a big ambition - to represent Ghana at the World Cup. If he continues like this, he will be very important for us in the rest of the season.”
Leading the line with renewed sharpness and intent, Adu emerged as one of Plzen’s most dangerous attacking outlets, a marked improvement from his struggles in the previous defeat to Zlín.
Hyský also highlighted the forward’s match-winning potential despite his missed opportunity.
“We all know what he is capable of. He’s a game-changing player who can rise to big occasions,” Hysky said after the match.
“He was one of our most dangerous players today. It’s just unfortunate he couldn’t convert his chance after a great individual run.”
Prince Adu Kwabena has seven goals and one assist across 37 appearances this season.
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