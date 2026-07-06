WAFCON 2026: Black Queens name provisional squad for tournament

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has named a provisional squad for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.
The 27-player squad consists of players who have been around the national team in recent years, with the addition of youth players as well.
The squad is headlined by captain Portia Boakye, with experienced players Grace Asantewaa, Cynthia Konlan, Alice Kusi, Evelyn Badu, Jennifer Cudjoe, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Princella Adubea all included.
The provisional list also includes home-based players such as Osman Huzeima of Jonina Ladies and Ajegipina Zakaria of Ampem Darkoa Ladies.
The Black Queens are expected to resume camping in readiness for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which will be staged in Morocco starting later this month.
Ghana will compete in Group D, where they face Cape Verde on July 29, Cameroon on August 2, and Mali on August 6, with all three matches scheduled to be played at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.
Here is the full squad named in the provisional list:
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