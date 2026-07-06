WAFCON 2026: Kenya return to the continental stage after a decade

Ten years after their only previous appearance, Kenya return to the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 determined to make their mark.

Guided by head coach Beldine Odemba and led on the pitch by captain Mwanahalima Adam Jereko, the Harambee Starlets will look to build on an impressive qualifying campaign as they take on some of Africa's leading sides in Group A.

Nickname: Harambee Starlets

Appearances: 2

Last appearance: 2016

Best finish: Group stage (2016)

FIFA Ranking: 128th

CAF Ranking: 32nd

Head Coach: Beldine Odemba

Road to the Tournament

Kenya secured qualification for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 after an impressive campaign that culminated in victory over The Gambia in the final qualifying round.

The Harambee Starlets began by edging Tunisia 1-0 on aggregate before producing one of the standout performances of the qualifiers against The Gambia.

After conceding an early goal in the first leg at Nairobi's Nyayo National Stadium, Kenya responded impressively to record a 3-1 victory. They completed the job in the return leg, played in Senegal, where captain Mwanahalima Adam Jereko scored the only goal of the match to secure a 1-0 win and a 4-1 aggregate triumph.

The result sealed Kenya's return to the continental finals for the first time since 2016.

The draw has handed Kenya a demanding assignment in Group A, where they will face hosts Morocco, Algeria and Senegal.

The Coach: Beldine Odemba

Beldine Odemba has overseen Kenya's return to the TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON after rebuilding confidence within the national team and guiding the Harambee Starlets back to continental competition.

Since taking charge, she has introduced a disciplined tactical approach built around defensive organisation, teamwork and quick transitions. Those qualities were evident throughout Kenya's qualification campaign, particularly in the team's composed response after falling behind against The Gambia in the first leg.

The TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2026 represents a significant milestone for both Odemba and Kenyan women's football as she becomes one of the few local female coaches to lead a national team at the tournament.

Player to Watch

Mwanahalima Adam Jereko (Forward)

Captain Mwanahalima Adam Jereko will be central to Kenya's hopes in Morocco.

The experienced forward scored the decisive goal in the second leg against The Gambia to secure qualification and remains one of the country's most influential players.

Known for her pace, creativity and ability to produce decisive moments, Jereko combines leadership with attacking quality. While Kenya will also look to emerging talents such as Fasila Adhiambo, Shalyn Opisa and Martha Emedot, much of the team's attacking responsibility will rest on their captain.

Kenya at the Women's AFCON

Kenya will be making only their second appearance at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Their previous participation came in Cameroon in 2016, where they exited at the group stage. Although they did not progress, that tournament represented an important milestone in the development of women's football in the country.

A decade later, Kenya return with greater experience. Their qualification also reflects the continued growth of women's football in the CECAFA region.

Did You Know?

Morocco 2026 will be Kenya's first appearance at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in ten years, ending a decade-long absence from the continental finals.

TotalEnergies CAF Women's AFCON 2026 Outlook

Kenya arrive in Morocco as one of the tournament's returning teams, eager to demonstrate the progress made over the past decade.

Group A presents a significant challenge, with hosts Morocco, Algeria and Senegal all expected to compete strongly for the knockout places. However, Kenya's disciplined performances during qualifying suggest they have the organisation and resilience to compete.

For the Harambee Starlets, success will not be measured solely by results but by their ability to compete consistently against some of Africa's strongest teams as they continue to establish themselves on the continental stage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.