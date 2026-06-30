Warrior King’s Tourbillon raises the bar for African luxury watchmaking

Ghanaian luxury watch brand, Warrior King Timepieces, is making a bold statement on the global horology stage with what is being described as the most expensive watch ever produced in Africa.

The Ghanaian-made tourbillon timepiece bearing the inscription Crafted in Ghana by Warrior King Watches, a Pièce Unique has emerged as the most expensive watch ever produced on African soil.

According to the company, the watch was developed as a collector’s piece and a symbol of African excellence, showcasing the continent’s ability to compete within the highest levels of luxury manufacturing.

The Warrior King Tourbillon Pièce Unique, handcrafted by Ghanaian watchmaker and founder of Warrior King Watches, Patrick Amofah, is a one-of-a-kind creation crafted with a rose gold case, hand-engraved floral scrollwork, and a visible tourbillon escapement, one of the most technically demanding complications in watchmaking, the piece joins the ranks of the world's most elite mechanical timepieces.

A tourbillon is widely regarded as the holy grail of mechanical watchmaking. Originally developed to counteract the effects of gravity on a watch's accuracy, the tourbillon is a rotating cage mechanism that houses the escapement and balance wheel, and mastering it requires extraordinary skill.

The Warrior King Tourbillon features twenty-one jewels, adjusted to six positions, visible through the exhibition caseback, a level of technical finishing typically associated with Swiss maisons costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The piece is mounted on a deep navy blue leather strap and presented in signature Warrior King packaging , unmistakably premium, unmistakably African.

The Warrior King brand has been building quietly but powerfully toward this moment. Derived from the literal meaning of "Ghana," which translates to "Warrior King," these bespoke timepieces are not merely masterpieces of craftsmanship but also symbols of strength and legacy.

The brand's founder, Patrick Amofah, has always been clear about the mission. "We want to narrate the untold stories of Africa through our timepieces. We aim to convey our values and heritage through our watches. Our timepieces blend style, uncompromised robustness, and a quintessential touch of our primordial roots, merging the durability, ingenuity, and elegance of our ancestral artisans with contemporary design to create something truly unique."

The brand has already earned royal validation. The Asantehene was honoured with a custom-made 18-karat gold Warrior King timepiece during the Awukudae festival, with Patrick Amofah dedicating approximately 4,896 hours to its craftsmanship.

Warrior King Watches has also gained global recognition through a feature by GQ Magazine, which highlighted the timepiece as a must-have luxury fashion piece, renowned for blending traditional Ghanaian craftsmanship with contemporary design.

For decades, the tourbillon has been the exclusive domain of Swiss houses, Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, A. Lange & Söhne. The Warrior King Tourbillon changes that conversation entirely.

It is not an imitation. It is not an assembly job. It is a Pièce Unique, a singular object of African horological ambition, engraved with its maker's name, and bearing the proud words: Crafted in Ghana.

The watch is currently valued as the most expensive timepiece ever produced on the African continent.

Ghana has given the world cocoa, gold, and Afrobeats. Now, it is giving the world a tourbillon.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.