Washing bay attendant remanded over alleged theft of friend’s GH¢46,306 for betting 

The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded a 21-year-old washing bay attendant into Police custody for allegedly stealing GH¢46,306.90 from his friend and using the money for betting.

The accused, Dominic Fordjour, pleaded not guilty to a charge of stealing and is expected to reappear before the court on June 15, 2026.

Police Chief Inspector Anthony Ohene Gyan, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Mr. Robert Addo, that the complainant, Bernard Kyei, an electrical welder, and the accused were friends and residents of Afari near Nkawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.

The prosecutor said that about six months ago, Fordjour accompanied Kyei to open a savings account at the Nkawie branch of GCB Bank, where GH¢46,306.90 was deposited.

Subsequently, the complainant decided to register for a mobile money account and sought the accused's assistance in guiding him through the registration process. During the registration, Fordjour allegedly advised Kyei to use “1957” as his security code.

Chief Inspector Gyan said on May 25, 2026, the complainant visited the bank to withdraw part of his savings but was informed that the account balance was nil.

An account statement later revealed that the entire amount had been withdrawn through a mobile money number.

Suspecting the accused, the complainant lodged a report with the Nkawie Police, leading to Fordjour’s arrest.

According to the prosecution, in his caution statement, Fordjour admitted withdrawing the money in instalments from the complainant’s bank account into his mobile money wallet whenever he needed funds.

He further told investigators that the withdrawals eventually amounted to GH¢46,306.90 and that he used the entire sum for betting activities.

Following investigations, Fordjour was charged with stealing and arraigned before the court.

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