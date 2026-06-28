We must focus on whoever comes next — Thomas-Asante charge Black Stars

Black Stars forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has urged Ghana to quickly put behind the disappointment of their defeat to Croatia and channel all attention towards the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, insisting that progression in tournament football is far more important than dwelling on a single result.

Speaking after Ghana's final Group L match, Thomas-Asante acknowledged that the loss had dampened the mood in camp but stressed that the Black Stars remained in a favourable position after already securing qualification for the knockout stage.

"We were fortunate to be in a position where from last night we knew that we were already through," he said.

The Coventry City striker explained that although qualification had already been secured before kick-off following results elsewhere, the players entered the Croatia encounter determined to finish the group campaign on a winning note.

"I don't think that had an impact on our ambitions for the game. I think we still wanted to win and to seal it up. We also knew that there were records to break as a nation [and] between ourselves. So of course, we had that ambition," he stated.

Despite the disappointment of ending the group phase with defeat, Thomas-Asante noted that the team was relieved the setback came after qualification had already been assured rather than earlier in the competition.

"But yeah, I have to say that luckily we're still through. So perhaps in that aspect we're happy that it was here and not the first game or second game," he added.

The striker admitted the atmosphere in the Ghana camp immediately after the match was subdued, with players disappointed that they had failed to maintain the momentum built from their dramatic victory over Panama and impressive draw against England.

"The mood is quite down actually and it needed a few people to remind us that, you know, we're in a position that we're not usually in as a nation, as Black Stars," he said.

He, however, emphasised that the team's primary objective at the World Cup was always to progress beyond the group stage, describing qualification for the knockout rounds as the most important achievement at this stage of the tournament.

"And that in tournament football, if we want to go the distance, even though we want to win every game, the focus is that we progress through to the next round," Thomas-Asante explained.

Focus on next challenge

With Ghana now awaiting confirmation of their Round of 32 opponents, the forward called on the team to concentrate fully on the next assignment, noting that knockout football often presents unpredictable opportunities.

"By the end, it could work in your favour; you never know," he observed. "So we just have to focus on whichever game we are handed and give our best to win."

The Black Stars progressed from Group L after collecting four points from their opening two matches, including a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama and a spirited draw against England, results that guaranteed qualification before the final group fixture against Croatia.

Although Ghana missed the opportunity to finish top of the group following the defeat, the four-time African champions remain in contention as they prepare for the knockout phase of the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup.

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