‘We would have preferred to play against other national teams’ – Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren believes the team's camping in Accra was a perfect opportunity, despite wanting to play international friendlies.

The Queens pitched camp in Accra after withdrawing from the three-nation tournament in Tanzania, which was supposed to be part of their preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

While in Ghana for the June international window, Bjorkegren's side faced Ghanaian women's champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies, while also facing the Greater Accra Elite U-15 boys team as part of testing the team's readiness for the continental tournament.

Speaking after their second friendly, the head coach said, "We preferred to play against a national team, but we found out we couldn't do it. We made the best of the situation.

"Also, we haven't been in Ghana that much, so I felt it was a great opportunity for the players to be here, especially because the biggest part of the group play abroad. So to be here in Ghana and eat Ghanaian food and play some games against local teams, I think, is perfect.

"I see this camp as very positive in the preparations for the WAFCON."

The Black Queens are expected to break camp on Tuesday, June 9, before reassembling next month for the pre-tournament camping in Morocco.

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