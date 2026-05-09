WHO monitors rare hantavirus outbreak aboard cruise ship; three dead 

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is closely monitoring a rare outbreak of hantavirus-linked severe respiratory illness aboard a Dutch-flagged cruise ship after seven cases, including three deaths, were reported among passengers and crew.

According to the WHO, the vessel, carrying 147 people - 88 passengers and 59 crew members from 23 nationalities - departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on April 1, 2026, and travelled through several remote regions, including Antarctica, South Georgia, Tristan da Cunha, Saint Helena and Ascension Island.

As of May 4, health authorities had identified two laboratory-confirmed hantavirus infections and five suspected cases.

One patient remains critically ill in intensive care in South Africa, while three others with mild symptoms are still on board the ship, which is currently moored off the coast of Cabo Verde.

WHO said the first case involved an adult male who developed fever, headache and diarrhoea on April 6 during the voyage.

His condition rapidly deteriorated into respiratory distress, leading to his death aboard the vessel on April 11.

A second case, involving a close contact of the first patient, emerged after disembarkation at Saint Helena on April 24.

The woman later died in South Africa on April 26 after developing severe respiratory complications during a flight to Johannesburg. Laboratory tests subsequently confirmed hantavirus infection.

A third confirmed patient was medically evacuated from Ascension Island to South Africa after developing pneumonia and severe breathing difficulties. He remains in intensive care.

WHO said investigations were ongoing to determine the source of exposure, noting that hantavirus infection is commonly linked to contact with rodents or contaminated environments. The agency added that the extent of passengers’ contact with wildlife during the voyage remains unclear.

“Hantavirus infection is primarily acquired through exposure to urine, faeces or saliva of infected rodents,” WHO explained, adding that although the disease is rare, it can cause severe respiratory illness and death.

The organisation noted that limited human-to-human transmission had previously been documented in outbreaks involving the Andes virus strain in South America, particularly among close contacts.

Authorities in Cabo Verde, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain and the United Kingdom have launched a coordinated international response involving epidemiological investigations, laboratory testing, medical evacuations and contact tracing.

Passengers on board have been advised to remain in their cabins where possible, practise physical distancing and monitor symptoms for up to 45 days.

Additional laboratory testing is being conducted by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa and the Institut Pasteur in Senegal.

WHO currently assesses the risk to the global population as low and has not recommended any travel or trade restrictions related to the incident.

The UN health agency urged travellers and healthcare workers to remain vigilant, especially in areas where hantavirus is endemic, stressing the importance of early detection, infection prevention measures and rapid access to intensive medical care.

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is a zoonotic disease caused by viruses carried mainly by rodents.

Symptoms often begin with fever, headache, muscle pain and gastrointestinal illness before rapidly progressing to respiratory failure and shock in severe cases.

There is currently no approved antiviral treatment or vaccine for hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, though WHO says early supportive treatment in intensive care units can significantly improve survival rates.

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