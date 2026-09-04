Why dieting alone may not be enough for weight loss – experts explain obesity complexities

Experts in weight management have urged Ghanaians to treat obesity as a serious medical condition rather than simply a cosmetic concern or a problem that can be solved through dieting alone.

Speaking on the AM Show, physician specialist Dr. Rex Kwame Bonsu and nurse Ozwella Yeboah of Vitality Health 360 explained that obesity involves the excessive accumulation of dysfunctional fat tissue, which can affect the body’s biological, physical and metabolic functions.

Dr. Bonsu said obesity is linked to several non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance and obstructive sleep apnoea, as well as certain cancers such as breast, endometrial and colorectal cancers.

He explained that obesity cannot be accurately determined simply by looking at a person, noting that health professionals assess factors such as weight and height and may calculate the Body Mass Index (BMI).

However, he cautioned that BMI is only a screening tool because it does not account for factors such as age, sex, muscle mass, fat mass and bone density. Ms Yeboah explained that weight loss requires a calorie deficit, where the body uses more energy than it receives from food, while regular physical activity can also support the process.

Dr. Bonsu noted that weight loss can be difficult for some people because of hormonal and metabolic factors. He cited thyroid problems and hormonal changes that affect appetite as some factors that may make weight loss more difficult.

He also cautioned against the unsupervised use of weight-loss injections, stressing that such treatments should only be administered under the guidance of qualified health professionals.

“Now, you must have heard about weight loss injections and so on and so forth. That should be done under the guidance of a specialist,” Dr. Bonsu said.

At Vitality Health 360, the experts said clients seeking to lose or gain weight first undergo medical assessments to determine their individual needs.

Ms Yeboah explained that the facility has physician specialists and dieticians who assess clients and provide personalised meal plans, with adjustments made depending on their progress and medical needs.

Dr.Bonsu added that assessments may include full blood count, liver and kidney function tests, cholesterol levels and body-composition analysis. Where necessary, clients may also be referred for a DEXA scan to assess bone density, muscle mass and fat mass.

The experts said some patients may also require medication to help regulate appetite, cravings and certain metabolic conditions, but stressed that such treatment should be determined and supervised by a specialist.

Dr. Bonsu and Ms Yeboah encouraged people struggling with obesity or those seeking professional support to lose or gain weight to visit the facility. Vitality Health 360 is located on Oxford Street at Osu, around Photo Club in Accra.

The experts stressed that weight management is not a one-size-fits-all process and encouraged people to seek professional assessment and guidance rather than relying on unverified diets, treatments or injections.

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