Women with disabilities push for swift ratification of African Disability Protocol

Women with disabilities are urging government to fast-track the ratification of the African Disability Protocol (ADP), saying it is critical to addressing the unique challenges faced by persons with disabilities in Ghana.

The protocol seeks to strengthen disability-inclusive policies, empower women-led disability movements and protect the rights of persons with disabilities, especially women and girls.

Speaking to JoyNews at a stakeholder engagement with disability rights advocates in Accra, Founder and Executive Director of the Women with Disability Development and Advocacy Organisation, Veronica Kofiedu, called for urgent action.

“We, the women with disabilities, are also adding our voices to the earlier voices for them to push for the African Disability Protocol as early as possible for us. It has packages that protect the rights of women and girls with disabilities,” she said.

Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Representative for Persons with Disabilities, Worlase Kpeli, assured stakeholders of government’s commitment to ratifying the protocol.

He said civil society organisations and disability groups would engage Parliament and the committee responsible for gender matters to advance the process.

“The CSOs and all the other organisations present here will move to Parliament and the committee responsible for Gender matters to put in the motion for the ratification of the protocol. I think it’s not going to be difficult when it finally arrives in Parliament,” he said.

Disability rights advocate Gertrude Oforiwa Fefoame also stressed the need for stronger policy implementation and greater inclusion of persons with disabilities in decision-making.

“We’re ensuring that the voices of women and girls with disabilities are strong. We have a voice as women, and it is usually discounted. Our voices are important to us,” she said.

Stakeholders say ratifying the African Disability Protocol would mark an important step in advancing disability rights, promoting inclusion and expanding equal opportunities for persons with disabilities in Ghana.

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