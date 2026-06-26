World Cup: Australia and Paraguay play out draw which suits both

Australia sealed their passage to the last 32, and Paraguay are almost certain to join them after they shared a drab draw in San Francisco, which suited both sides.

The Socceroos needed a draw to qualify as runners-up, while Paraguay knew a fourth point in the group stage would likely make them one of the eight best third-placed finishers.

The stalemate could add weight to those against the idea of third-placed sides advancing to the knockout stages, as there was minimal risk taken throughout the match.

The Socceroos will now face the runners-up in the group featuring Egypt, Iran and Belgium on Friday, 3 July (19:00 BST), while Paraguay, as things stand, will face Group E winners Germany on Monday (21:30).

Australia made the brighter start and showed more positivity throughout a first half in which Paraguay offered no real threat, registering one tame, wayward shot and deploying a back-five in the absence of Miguel Almiron, suspended after his red card for covering his mouth in the win over Turkey.

Jackson Irvine saw an angled shot turned over by keeper Orlando Gill inside four minutes and the keeper parried away a Cristian Volpato curler from the right of the box before the end of an incredibly low-key half.

Paraguay showed more intent in a livelier second half, after switching to a back four, and half-time sub Mauricio had his effort saved by Patrick Beach within five minutes of coming on, while Julio Enciso was a livewire.

His former Brighton team-mate, midfielder Diego Gomez, picked up a booking which would rule him out of the first knockout game while defender Omar Alderete of Sunderland was eventually forced off after jarring his left knee.

Jordan Bos went close for Australia in the dying seconds while Mauricio spurned a chance to win it in added time when his low strike from the edge of the box was too close to Beach.

Turkey, already eliminated, beat group winners the US in the other match in Group D.

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