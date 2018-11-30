Declining education could spell doom for Africa's future- Mo Ibrahim Fellow

Share

Mr. Carl Manlan, Ibrahim Fellow

The promise for a better future for Africa’s generations ominously hangs in the balance following a declining performance in education, the Mo Ibrahim governance Index has hinted.

Despite a moderate upward improvement in the overall governance process “with three out of four Africans living in a country where governance has improved,” Mr. Carl Manlan, an Ibrahim Fellow, is concerned the decline in education may have dire consequences for future generations.

“Overall Governance has on average maintained a moderate upward trajectory, however, a critical metric such as education is declining. This decline is a signal that the promise for a better future for generations to come is not being fulfilled by the current one, my generation,” he said in an exclusive interview to Myjyonline.com.

Mr. Manlan who is also the Chief Operating Officer of the Ecobank Foundation said the worsening education outcomes could impact negatively on jobs on the continent.

The Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) has for the past decade measured and monitored governance performance in African countries.

The index has also, over the period, provided a broad, documented and impartial picture of governance performance in every African country.

Details of the 2018 IIAG, however, shows a depressing highlight and growing disconnect between the progress in the governance process and the expectations of the populations.

The report found that “public governance progress in Africa is lagging behind the needs and expectations of a growing population, composed mainly of young people.”



“African governments have struggled to translate economic growth into improved Sustainable Economic Opportunity for their citizens,” the 2018 report said in part.

The report appears to be a reflection of the general economic situation in Ghana where macroeconomic indicators appear to be pointing in the right direction but the citizens are complaining of economic hardships.

Answering a question on how African citizens will begin to benefit from the governance and economic progress, Mr. Manlan said:

“I think the responsibility lies with us as African citizens to advocate for policies that will foster integration, improve intra-African trade and not take shortcuts when it comes to our civic duties.”

While the leaders have a responsibility to the citizenry, the astute Economist with over ten years of experience in health, finance and project implementation across Africa said it is about time individual citizens also play their role effectively.



Mr. Manlan pointed to a deterioration in “Safety & Rule of Law driven by a declining Personal Safety and National Security” as some of the major challenges African governments must pay attention to

When he was asked what action can be taken by African leaders to solve most of the governance issues on the continent, Mr Manlan said:

“Domestic resources from Africans with disposable income can change the way we think of ourselves and how we effect change on the continent. If we look at the increasing number of Africans with disposable income and consider that if each of us were to contribute USD $ 1 a month, we can raise a large amount of money to improve the lives of people across the continent.

“Build stronger communities that see their role as a catalyst for change at the local, national, regional and continental level.

“Advocate for policies that encourage inclusion and integration.”