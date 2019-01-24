Angola decriminalises homosexuality

Share

Parliament in Angola has abolished a law widely interpreted to be a ban on homosexuality.

The government has also prohibited discrimination against people on the basis of sexual orientation; anyone refusing to employ or provide services to individuals based on their sexual orientation may face up to two years in prison.

Angola is the latest former Portuguese colony to repeal laws outlawing same-sex conduct, following Sao Tome and Cape Verde.

There have been no known prosecutions under the now expunged law.

Many other African countries enforce strict legislation against homosexuality.