Boeing suffers new 737 Max issue that could delay return

Boeing suffers new 737 Max issue that could delay return
Source: BBC
Date: 27-06-2019 Time: 04:06:10:am
Share

US regulators have uncovered a possible new flaw in Boeing's troubled 737 Max aircraft that is likely to push back test flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it identified the "potential risk" during simulator tests, but did not reveal specific details.

Boeing's top-selling aircraft was grounded in March after two crashes.

The company is upgrading the aircraft's anti-stall software, which is the focus of crash investigators.

In a tweet, the FAA said: "On the most recent issue, the FAA's process is designed to discover and highlight potential risks. The FAA recently found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate."

Last month, the FAA indicated that approval of Boeing's changes to the 737 Max could come in late June. That would have allowed test flights in early July.

There were initial hopes among airlines that the 737 Max would be back in the air during the summer, but that timetable was pushed back to late this year even before the latest news.

FAA tweet


Reuters, which first reported the new issue, said during an FAA pilot simulation in which the stall-prevention system was activated, it took longer than expected to recover the aircraft.

Other sources said the problem was linked to the aircraft's computing power and whether the processor lacked enough capacity to keep up.

Boeing said "we are working closely with the FAA to safely return the Max to service" and that it believed a software fix would address the problem.

But the FAA will be looking into whether it is a hardware issue.

If regulators are unsatisfied with the software fix, the microprocessor unit would have to be replaced and the grounding could stretch on for months longer than previously thought.

The loss of Ethiopian flight ET302 in March was the second fatal accident involving a 737 Max in the space of five months. A near identical aircraft, owned by the Indonesian carrier Lion Air, went down in the sea off Jakarta in October 2018.

Preliminary reports into both accidents have suggested that they were triggered by a flight control system deploying at the wrong time, due to a faulty sensor.

The FAA has been criticised for its lack of oversight and the certification process that cleared the Max to fly.

Earlier this month, Captain Chesley Sullenberger, whose landing of a crippled aircraft on New York's Hudson River was turned into a Hollywood film, told a Congressional hearing into the 737 Max that the "crashes are demonstrable evidence that our current system of design and certification has failed us".


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Data Protection Commission to probe EC's sale of voters’ information
75-year-old widow borrowed from savings and loans firm to build toilet
Over Gh¢600m oil cash unaccounted in 2017, 2018
Parents name son ‘Google’ hoping it will give him a leg up in life

Latest Stories

Newspaper headlines: Thursday, June 27, 2019
Ghana considers the use of solar energy at airports 
US embassy launches Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program
Afcon 2019: Ghana’s problem is a lack of ‘top class players' – Kwabena Agyepong
Madagascar stadium crush kills 16 during national celebrations
75-year-old widow borrowed from savings and loans firm to build toilet
Bolt for Business launches in Ghana
Parents name son ‘Google’ hoping it will give him a leg up in life

MOST POPULAR
Former Dep minister's son found dead in Manhattan 
Missing SHS student found dead, family suspects murder
MANASSEH'S FOLDER: Even Akufo-Addo's wife will choose John Mahama over her husband on this
Anas exposes ‘pastor’ allegedly forcing orphan to eat own poop
4 Gov’t officials in road crash; 3 in critical condition

LIFESTYLE
Rebecca Foundation presents ambulances to six health institutions
ODD NEWS
Parents name son ‘Google’ hoping it will give him a leg up in life
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
How to install an Android app you can’t find in the Play Store
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region