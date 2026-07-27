Yara Ghana introduces two crop-Specific fertiliser solutions to improve farmers’ yields

Yara Ghana has introduced two crop-specific fertiliser solutions, Yara Winner Plus and Yara Legume, as part of efforts to help farmers improve productivity, increase returns on investment and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

The new products, designed to support the production of fruits, vegetables, legumes and rice, were unveiled during a farmers’ engagement in Walewale in the North East Region.

The engagement brought together farmers, agricultural stakeholders and industry players to discuss the importance of adopting suitable crop nutrition solutions to improve farm outcomes.

Country Director of Yara Ghana, Madam Theresa Randolph, said the company remains committed to providing farmers with targeted solutions that address their changing needs and improve livelihoods.

She explained that rising production costs, climate-related challenges and the need to maximise returns have made farmers more deliberate in selecting agricultural inputs.

According to her, Yara Ghana continues to work with farmers and agricultural stakeholders to develop fertiliser solutions suited to Ghana’s farming conditions.

“Yara Ghana is committed to providing our smallholder farmers with the right crop nutrition solutions to enable them to achieve optimal yields, improve their incomes, and enhance their livelihoods.”

Madam Randolph said the introduction of Yara Winner Plus and Yara Legume was informed by the need to provide farmers with specialised products that meet the nutritional requirements of different crops.

The North East Regional Director of Agriculture, Mr Edward Nasara, welcomed the initiative, describing Yara Ghana as an important partner in Ghana’s agricultural development.

He said the Department of Agriculture would collaborate with Yara Ghana through extension services, farmer education and technical support to help farmers understand the proper application and benefits of the products.

Mr Nasara noted that access to effective crop nutrition solutions could contribute to increased productivity, improved incomes and greater youth participation in agriculture.

He encouraged farmers to adopt recommended fertiliser application practices to achieve better yields and sustainable production.

Technical support for farmers

Yara Ghana Sales Agronomist for the North East Region, Mr Osuman Fuseini, stressed the importance of applying the right fertiliser at the appropriate stage of crop development to achieve maximum benefits.

He explained that crop productivity depends not only on fertiliser application but also on understanding soil conditions, crop requirements and proper farming practices.

Mr Fuseini encouraged farmers to take advantage of Yara Ghana’s agronomic support services and technical guidance to improve crop quality and increase profitability.

He added that the company would continue to provide knowledge-sharing opportunities to help farmers make informed decisions on crop nutrition.

Farmers welcome new solutions

Some farmers who participated in the engagement expressed optimism about the new fertiliser products, saying their previous experiences with Yara products had increased their confidence in the solutions.

They said they expected Yara Winner Plus and Yara Legume to support improved production of crops including soybeans, beans, vegetables and rice while helping to increase farm incomes.

Yara Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to delivering innovative crop nutrition solutions that support sustainable agriculture, improve farmers’ livelihoods and contribute to Ghana’s food security efforts.

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