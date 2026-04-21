You cannot do everything today – Prof Quartey on fuel price relief

Audio By Carbonatix
Economics professor Ernest Quartey has backed government’s cautious approach to easing fuel prices, urging a measured response as global uncertainty deepens.
Speaking to George Wiafe on PM Express Business Edition on Joy News, on the sidelines of the IMF Spring Meetings, Prof. Quartey said the decision to adjust margins rather than cut taxes reflects the difficult trade-offs facing policymakers.
His comments come as the Presidency recently indicated it is intervening to stabilise petroleum prices in response to tensions in the Middle East, which have pushed global oil prices upward and raised concerns about the cost of living.
Asked whether government should have reduced taxes rather than margins, Prof Quartey acknowledged the pressure on consumers but warned against undermining fiscal plans.
“Inasmuch as I am also a consumer, and I would love to see lower prices at the pumps, I think these taxes have been earmarked already.
Government has budgeted with the taxes, and there are some critical expenditures that need to be incurred, so you need to strike a delicate balance.”
He argued that touching margins signals intent without destabilising revenue streams.
“And I believe I agree with the government that if you touch the margins, at least you show some commitment and get some reduction to consumers.”
Prof Quartey stressed that the global context makes aggressive interventions risky, especially given the unpredictable nature of the ongoing conflict driving price volatility.
“We also have to note that this is a war that nobody can predict the end.”
He cautioned against front-loading relief measures, noting that policymakers must retain flexibility as the situation evolves.
“So you in as much as you want to assist consumers, you cannot do everything today.”
For him, the path forward lies in gradual adjustments, guided by developments in global markets.
“You have to be gradual in the sense that as time progresses, you will know whether to even do more, or perhaps the margins you need to put them back.”
He emphasised the need for continuous review, suggesting that current relief measures should not be seen as permanent.
“That’s, for me, the way to go. It’s a gradual process, review over time and see whether you need to do more or you need to even take out what you have given to consumers.”
Prof Quartey’s position underscores the balancing act between cushioning households and maintaining fiscal stability, as Ghana navigates external shocks and domestic economic pressures.
Latest Stories
-
GAF launches autism support centre project
23 minutes
-
Renal patients urge government to expand infrastructure and funding
25 minutes
-
Local Gov’t Minister charges MMDCEs to prioritise 24-Hour Economy Model Markets completion
31 minutes
-
Ivory Coast farmers hope for more rain to boost cocoa harvest
55 minutes
-
Fuel price relief must be gradual as this is a war with no end in sight – Prof Quartey
1 hour
-
Prince Yaw Owusu steps down as Asante Kotoko interim coach
1 hour
-
Prof. Quartey says ‘delicate balance’ needed as fuel tax debate heats up
1 hour
-
You cannot do everything today – Prof Quartey on fuel price relief
2 hours
-
Japan on high alert for ‘huge’ second quake after lifting tsunami warning
2 hours
-
US singer D4vd pleads not guilty to murder in death of missing teen girl
2 hours
-
Karpowership opens Powership to media, showcases role in Ghana’s power stability
4 hours
-
One dead in Gomoa Ankamu crash after failed overtaking attempt
5 hours
-
Man fined GH¢2400 over derogatory remarks against Akim Oda MP
5 hours
-
You can’t touch the taxes – Prof Quartey backs govt’s reluctance to cut fuel levies
5 hours
-
US Labour Secretary steps down, White House says
5 hours