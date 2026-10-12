Zlatan Ibile releases pre-wedding video, announces wedding date

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile has announced October 24, 2026, as the date of his wedding to his longtime partner, Davita Lamai.
He released a pre-wedding video ahead of their marriage.
The Zanku crooner shared the video alongside the hashtag #DTTheUnion, giving fans a glimpse of the couple’s preparations for their big day.
Zlatan and Davita have been together for years and share two sons.
Reacting to the announcement, singer Davido congratulated the couple, commenting, “Na man U be.”
Other celebrities, including Poco Lee, Jarvis, Broda Shaggi and Toke Makinwa, also congratulated the couple in the comments section.
The announcement has drawn warm wishes from fans and colleagues as Zlatan and Davita prepare to formalise their union.
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