12-year-old swimmer Iyanna takes Meet of Champions 2026 by storm with 13 medals

Iyanna Kumashie

The Meet of Champions Season 4 of the Ghana Swim League saw 12-year-old Iyanna Kumashie from GH Aquatic Masters burst out of the scene as joint second-best female swimmer in Ghana at the end of the two-day swimming championship held at the Borteyman Aquatic Center from Saturday, June 13 to Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Born on April 26, 2014 in Accra, Iyanna Timothea Mawuenam Kumashie began her swimming career at the age of 8, making her debut in the 2022/2023 Season of the Ghana Swim League at the Ghana Armed Forces Sports Complex Swimming Pool after she represented her swim club, GH Aquatic Masters.

Making her entry at the Meet of Champions 2026 for a fourth consecutive season with her swim club, Iyanna Kumashie bagged gold medal in Girls 11-12 100m Breaststroke, placing first with a time of 1:41.61s.

Iyanna went ahead to bag a gold medal in Girls 11-12 200m Butterfly, finishing first with a time of 3:33.63s and another gold medal in Girls 11-12 50m Breaststroke.

At the end of the two-day Meet of Champions 2026, Iyanna smashed the headlines to become the best female swimmer in her age category and eventually bagging 9 gold medals, 3 silver medals and a bronze medal, a total of 13 medals.

She became the joint second-best female swimmer in the Season 4 of the Ghana Swim League Meet of Champions alongside Mercedes Abdallah.

Accumulating a total of 70 FINA points, only Oduma Agyei of Ghana Dolphins, 16, has more FINA points (73) than Iyanna Kumashie and Mercedes Abdallah (70).

Besides, Iyanna has improved her 2024/2025 season’s performance where she won only 5 silver medals and 3 bronze medals at the end of the Season 3 Meet of Champions. The 2023/2024 Season of the Meet of Champions saw Iyanna win 4 gold medals and a sliver medal.

Participating in the President’s Cup National Swimming Championship from 2024 to 2025, Iyanna Kumashie has won for herself a total of 3 silver medals and 7 bronze medals.

The 2024 Channel One and Citi FM National Swimming Championship witnessed Iyanna pick up 1 gold medal, 5 silver medals and 4 bronze medals in the process. Iyanna now has a record of 18 gold medals, 20 silver medals and 15 bronze medals across all competitions including school swimming tournaments and swim invitationals.

Iyanna Kumashie with her mother

Iyanna Kumashie with her father

Iyanna attends Christ the King International School at Cantonments in Accra and in class 6.

Speaking to Ermines Onyema, the Official Announcer of the Ghana Swim League, Iyanna revealed that her favourite stroke is freestyle whilst her favourite event is 400m Freestyle which is a long-distance race.

The teenager praises her mother; Mavis Kumashie, for her encouragements with regards to Iyanna’s swimming career but credits American swimmer Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female swimmer in history as her biggest inspirer.

“My father (Timothy Kumashie) is a very interesting and amazing man. He pushes me to come for training even when I say I am tired”, Iyanna disclosed.

Iyanna also expressed her aim of representing Ghana at national and international swimming competitions despite stating it is quite challenging to combine academic pursuits with aquatic sports as a young swimmer.

Meanwhile, Ghana Dolphins are crowned overall winners of the 2026 Meet of Champions with 427 points for the third consecutive time in 4 seasons.

Iyanna’s contributions helped GH Aquatic Masters to finish second with 354 points as Legon Swimming Club settled for third with 213 points out of 12 swim clubs.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.