Meet of Champions 2026: Unstoppable GH Dolphins emerge overall champions

Season four of the Swim League Meet of Champions 2026 came to an end as Ghana Dolphins overcame fierce rivalry to emerge overall winners of the two-day tournament at the Borteyman Sports Complex Aquatic Center.

The Meet of Champions of the GSL Season 4 brought together 187 top swimmers; 105 males and 82 females across 14 swim clubs in a record-breaking 138 events which includes 50m, 100m, 200m and 400m Freestyle, 50m, 100m and 200m Backstroke, 50m, 100m and 200m Breaststroke, 50m, 100m and 200m Butterfly as well as 400m IM, Mixed and Medley Relay events among others.

Participating swim clubs include, African Sharks, Blue Whales, Dolphins Swim Center, GH Aquatic Masters, Ghana Bluefins Swim Club, Ghana Dolphins, Legon Swimming Club, Lincoln Community School, Marlins Swim Team, Tema Seals Swim Team, The Monarch Swimming Academy, Torpedo Swim Club with Alraad Swim School and Club Asen both missing out. The two-day swimming championship took place from Saturday, June 13 to Sunday, June 14, 2026.

GH Dolphins were unbeatable and become the first swim club in the Ghana Swim League history to win three consecutive Meet of Champions in 4 seasons with 427 points.

GH Aquatic Masters finish second with 354 points as Legon Swimming Club settle for third with 213 points. Below is the combined medal table for both men and women.

Place Team Points

1 Ghana Dolphins 427

2 GH Aquatic Masters 354

3 Legon Swimming Club 213

4 Marlins Swim Team 206

5 Lincoln Community School 114

6 African Sharks 99

7 Blue Whales 91

8 Ghana Bluefins Swim Club 60

9 Torpedo Swim Club 15

10 Dolphins Swim Center 8

11 Tema Seals Swim Team 6

12 The Monarch Swimming Academy 4

Besides, Michael Arthur Crabbe-Mann, 16, from Marlins becomes the first swimmer to win back-to-back accolade for the Best Male Swimmer with 76 points ahead of Aaron Aryee, 10, from GH Aquatic Masters (71 points) and Debrah Sammens Williams, 12, from Legon Swimming Club (67 points).

In the female category, Oduma Agyei, 16, from GH Dolphins smashed the headlines to narrowly win the Best Female Swimmer with 73 points for the fourth consecutive season ahead of GH Aquatic Masters’ Iyanna Kumashie, 12, and Abdallah Mercedes, 14, from GH Dolphins, both tied with 70 points.

Moreover, a group made up of parents, coaches and swimmers in Italy initiated by Unilez Takyi through Helena Williams and GH Dolphins coach Bernard Owusu Martinson, supplied 26 souvenirs (bags) for several gold medal winners for both male and female.

Meanwhile, 200m Backstroke Gold medal winners receive an undisclosed cash prize in memory of Aurora Nuno-Amarteifio for the athletes’ determination in the 2026 Meet of Champions as the Best Male and Best Female Swimmers received a cash prize of GHC3,000.00 each. The Season 5 of the Ghana Swim League is expected to bounce back in October 2026.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.