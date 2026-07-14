20 young leaders graduate from GSTEP Youth Steering Group

Twenty outstanding young leaders graduated from the 2026 Youth Steering Group (YSG) on Wednesday at Aknac Hotel.

Representing the Volta, Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Eastern regions, the graduates completed months of intensive training designed to equip them with leadership, communication, and STEM advocacy skills.

The Youth Steering Group is a key initiative under the GSTEP programme, bringing together exceptional young people who serve as mentors, role models, and STEM ambassadors in their schools and communities.

Through the programme, participants receive practical training that prepares them to inspire their peers, promote STEM education, and contribute positively to national development.

The graduation ceremony celebrated not only the successful completion of the programme but also the remarkable growth of the participants throughout their journey. Family members, programme facilitators, and invited guests gathered to witness the milestone and celebrate the achievements of the graduating class.

Parents expressed immense pride as they watched their children receive their certificates. Many shared heartfelt testimonies about the positive transformation they had witnessed, describing how the programme had built their children’s confidence, strengthened their leadership abilities, and prepared them for greater opportunities.

They also expressed sincere appreciation to the organizers for investing in the next generation of leaders.

Throughout the programme, the graduates developed valuable life skills, including public speaking, decision-making, teamwork, problem-solving, and effective communication.

Several graduates reflected on how the experience had transformed them personally and academically, giving them the confidence to take on leadership roles and make meaningful contributions wherever they find themselves.

As ambassadors of the GSTEP programme, the Youth Steering Group members will continue to champion STEM education and support programme implementation in their respective communities. Their responsibility extends beyond the classroom as they inspire younger students, create awareness about STEM opportunities, and encourage more young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Although the graduation marked the end of the 2026 training programme, the graduates emphasized that it is only the beginning of a much bigger journey. Many expressed gratitude to the organizers for the opportunity and shared their determination to pursue new leadership, academic, and career opportunities while continuing to serve as ambassadors of positive change.

The 2026 Youth Steering Group graduation was more than a ceremony. It was a celebration of resilience, growth, and the limitless potential of Ghana’s young leaders. As these 20 graduates step into the next chapter of their lives, they carry with them not only the knowledge and skills gained through GSTEP but also the responsibility to inspire others and create lasting impact in their communities.

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