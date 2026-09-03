2026 National Cyber Security Awareness Month launched to build digital trust

Leadership of the Cyber Security Authority and partners in a group photo at the media launch of the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2026

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA), together with key public and private-sector partners, has launched the 2026 National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM), calling for stronger collaboration to secure Ghana’s rapidly expanding digital finance ecosystem.The month-long campaign, running from October 1 to 31, 2026, is being held under the theme ‘Securing Ghana’s Digital Finance Ecosystem: Building Trust Through Collaboration and Cyber Resilience’.

The launch at CalBank’s head office auditorium in Accra marked a renewed commitment by regulators, law enforcement, financial institutions and other stakeholders to strengthen cybersecurity, combat cyber-enabled fraud and build public confidence in digital financial services. The partners also emphasised the need to move cybersecurity beyond a compliance requirement and make it a shared governance, business and national resilience priority.

Speaking at the event, CSA Director-General, Mr. Divine Selase Agbeti, said the theme reflects the growing cyber risks accompanying the rapid expansion of digital financial services.Citing the BoG’s 2025 Fraud Report, Mr. Agbeti said fraud cases recorded across banks, specialised deposit-taking institutions and payment service providers increased by 48 percent, from 16,733 in 2024 to 24,778 in 2025. Electronic fraud incidents in the payment service provider segment also rose by 54 percent.

The CSA recorded 3,876 cybersecurity incidents between January and July 2026, with online fraud accounting for approximately 47 percent.“Cybersecurity cannot remain a compliance exercise done solely for the regulator, a technology project dedicated solely to the IT department, or an expense deferred until after an incident. It is a duty owed to every customer whose money and data you hold,” Mr. Agbeti said.

He urged banks, fintechs, payment service providers, insurers and merchants to procure cybersecurity services only from providers licensed or accredited by the CSA, in line with Ghana’s cybersecurity regulatory framework.“The Authority will exercise the powers available to it when institutions or service providers disregard applicable cybersecurity obligations and put the public at risk,” he cautioned.

Chief Risk Officer of CalBank PLC, Mr. Sadiq Atta, who delivered welcome remarks on behalf of the Managing Director, Mr. Carl Selasi Asem, said the campaign theme was particularly relevant to the financial sector as digital adoption expands both opportunities and exposure to cyber risk. “Our task, therefore, is not to hold back innovation; it is to pursue innovation in a way that strengthens security, resilience and trust,” he said.

Mr. Atta called for closer collaboration among regulators, financial institutions, law-enforcement agencies, technology providers, academia, the media and the public, noting that no single institution can secure the digital ecosystem alone.

Mr Divine Selase Agbeti, Director General, Cyber Security Authority addresses the audience present at the media launch of the Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2026

Five strategic pillars

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Hon. Samuel Nartey George, Deputy Minister Hon. Mohammed Adams Sukparu outlined five strategic pillars for NCSAM 2026:

Securing Ghana’s digital finance ecosystem

Cybercrime prevention and response

Cyber resilience and critical infrastructure protection

Cyber hygiene; the basic, routine practices people and organisations follow to keep their devices, accounts, systems and data secure from cyber threats and digital safety

Capacity building, research and multi-stakeholder collaboration.

Mr. Sukparu said the initiative seeks to build confidence in Ghana’s digital economy. “Let us build a Ghana where a citizen can make a digital payment with confidence, where a business can innovate without unnecessary fear, and where investors can have confidence in the resilience of our digital economy,” he said.

Cyber Security Authority (CSA)

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) is Ghana’s national regulator for cybersecurity, established under the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), and operational since October 1, 2021. The Authority is responsible for regulating cybersecurity activities, preventing and responding to cybersecurity threats and incidents, protecting Critical Information Infrastructure, and promoting a secure and resilient digital ecosystem.

As a government agency under the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, the CSA works with public and private-sector institutions, law-enforcement agencies, industry, academia and international partners to strengthen cybersecurity, deter cybercrime, build national capacity and promote cybersecurity awareness.

Its regulatory responsibilities include licensing Cybersecurity Service Providers, accrediting Cybersecurity Establishments and Professionals, overseeing cybersecurity requirements for Critical Information Infrastructure, coordinating national incident response through CERT-GH, and promoting public education and cyber safety. The CSA also leads national cybersecurity awareness initiatives, including the annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM), as part of its broader mandate to build a secure and resilient digital Ghana. For cybersecurity incident reporting and advice, the public can contact the CSA on 292.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.