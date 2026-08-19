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24-Hour Markets is not our responsibility – Goosie Tanoh distances Secretariat from project

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  19 August 2026 10:44pm
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The Presidential Adviser on the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development, Goosie Tanoh, has distanced his outfit from the government’s controversial 24-Hour Markets project.

He said the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat has no role in market development and is not responsible for decisions related to the project.

“The 24-Hour Markets Project is not our responsibility. We are not involved in market development. We don’t know anything about that,” he said at a media briefing on August 19.

Mr Tanoh’s comments come amid growing controversy over the implementation of the 24-Hour Markets project, including disputes over the demolition of structures at locations earmarked for market development.

He disclosed that the Secretariat had been sued over the demolition of buildings, despite insisting that the outfit had no involvement in the project.

“We have been sued for the demolition of buildings. Something that we have nothing to do with. Our lawyer is going to make an application to get our names off those suits,” he said.

Mr Tanoh explained that responsibility for the project rests with the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

According to him, the markets are being funded through the District Assemblies Common Fund, further distancing the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat from the project.

“The markets are funded by the District Assemblies Common Fund. So, we have no jurisdiction over that,” he stressed.

The clarification comes as the government faces scrutiny over the 24-Hour Markets initiative, which forms part of the broader 24-Hour Economy programme.

The project has attracted public attention following concerns over the selection of sites, demolition of existing structures and the involvement of local authorities.

Mr Tanoh’s comments are therefore expected to draw a clearer distinction between the flagship 24-Hour Economy policy and the separate 24-Hour Markets initiative.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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