50,000-litre LPG tanker fire contained on Tema Motorway as Fire Service averts disaster

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has brought under control a fire involving a 50,000-litre LPG tanker on the Accra Motorway.

Firefighters remain at the scene as a recovery truck works to tow the tanker away and restore free-flowing traffic.

ADO I Alex King Nartey, who reported from the scene, said the situation had been brought under control but warned motorists to expect significant delays.

“As it stands right now, the fire has been put well under control,” he said.

The Accra-bound side of the motorway has been blocked from the Action Chapel area towards the Accra Mall, resulting in heavy traffic.

Mr Nartey said the Road Safety Management Services Limited had arrived with a towing vehicle to remove the tanker.

“Once the tanker is towed away, then we can be able to allow for free flow of traffic,” he explained.

He said firefighters were supervising the recovery operation to ensure the tanker was removed safely.

The incident could have had devastating consequences given the volume of LPG involved and the proximity of communities and motorists to the scene.

“It’s a 50,000-litre capacity LPG gas, and fortunately the Ghana National Fire Service has been able to avert a major disaster,” Mr Nartey said.

He warned that an explosion involving such a quantity of LPG could have caused widespread damage.

“50,000 litres wouldn’t be something to joke with; it would have been a major catastrophe,” he said.

Mr Nartey noted that vehicles were still using the motorway when the incident occurred, while communities and facilities, including Action Chapel, are located close to the affected stretch.

He said the potential impact of an explosion could therefore have extended well beyond the immediate scene.

“If there was any explosion, the gas, the impact would have been felt as far as that side and beyond,” he said.

He commended the firefighters for responding despite the risks involved.

He said their intervention had prevented what could have been a major disaster.

Road users have been urged to exercise caution and bear with the heavy traffic while emergency teams complete the towing operation.

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