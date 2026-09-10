Cement prices driven by several supply-chain factors, not port congestion – GPHA

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has rejected claims that congestion at the Tema Port is driving the recent increase in cement prices, arguing that pricing is influenced by several factors across the supply chain.
The Authority said the cost of importing clinker and cement depends on issues including vessel planning, trucking capacity, cargo handling, port selection and inland transportation, and therefore cannot be blamed on port congestion alone.
The response follows claims by the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG) linking recent price increases to congestion at the port.
GPHA explained that berth allocation is guided by safety and hygiene considerations, particularly the need to separate cement and clinker operations from food cargo such as rice and wheat.
It also said recent dredging has deepened Berths 13 and 14, allowing cement manufacturers to receive larger vessels and potentially benefit from economies of scale.
The Authority further identified inadequate trucking capacity as a factor that can prolong vessel stays, noting that a vessel carrying about 40,000 tonnes of clinker could remain at berth for three to four weeks when cargo evacuation is delayed.
GPHA has therefore urged cement manufacturers to adopt modern cargo-handling systems being introduced at the Tema Port to improve discharge rates, shorten vessel turnaround times and ease pressure on berths.
Latest Stories
-
UK deepens reliance on Musk’s SpaceX, spending nearly $40 million on satellite services
3 minutes
-
Anti-corruption fight going nowhere without institutional independence – Kissi Agyebeng
7 minutes
-
Minority demands documents to account for GH¢49.7m South Africa evacuation cost
7 minutes
-
Iceland to propose whaling ban, leaving Norway and Japan isolated
14 minutes
-
‘Significant casualties’ after fire on cargo ship in eastern China
20 minutes
-
Ghana must build a national reading culture to drive knowledge economy—Educationist
20 minutes
-
When fifty-five thousand children fail, who else has failed?
22 minutes
-
Russian drone incursion delays Zelensky flight
22 minutes
-
MMDAs must take responsibility for sanitation – Mahama Ayariga
24 minutes
-
Not all hypertension medicines cause erectile dysfunction – Kwame Sarpong Asiedu
25 minutes
-
Kofi Tonto accuses NDC government of failing to deliver promised education reset
31 minutes
-
Ghana must actively screen healthy people for hypertension and chronic disease -CDD
32 minutes
-
Nkoranza 24-hour economy market project 5% complete as minister threatens contract termination
33 minutes
-
Ghanaians urged to check blood pressure regularly to detect hypertension early
34 minutes
-
Assin Fosu family races to save abducted 30-year-old after ransom demand rises to GH¢49,500
35 minutes