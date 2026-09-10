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Cement prices driven by several supply-chain factors, not port congestion – GPHA

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  10 September 2026 10:55am
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The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has rejected claims that congestion at the Tema Port is driving the recent increase in cement prices, arguing that pricing is influenced by several factors across the supply chain.

The Authority said the cost of importing clinker and cement depends on issues including vessel planning, trucking capacity, cargo handling, port selection and inland transportation, and therefore cannot be blamed on port congestion alone.

The response follows claims by the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG) linking recent price increases to congestion at the port.

GPHA explained that berth allocation is guided by safety and hygiene considerations, particularly the need to separate cement and clinker operations from food cargo such as rice and wheat.

It also said recent dredging has deepened Berths 13 and 14, allowing cement manufacturers to receive larger vessels and potentially benefit from economies of scale.

The Authority further identified inadequate trucking capacity as a factor that can prolong vessel stays, noting that a vessel carrying about 40,000 tonnes of clinker could remain at berth for three to four weeks when cargo evacuation is delayed.

GPHA has therefore urged cement manufacturers to adopt modern cargo-handling systems being introduced at the Tema Port to improve discharge rates, shorten vessel turnaround times and ease pressure on berths.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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