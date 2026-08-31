GUTA urges GPHA to act swiftly to end Tema Port congestion to avert rising business costs

Tema Port

The Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA) has called on the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to urgently engage shipping lines to resolve the congestion currently affecting operations at the Port of Tema.

According to GUTA, the congestion is "having a severe negative impact on businesses and adding significant costs to the import and clearing process".

In a statement signed by its President, Clement Boateng, the association said the congestion has largely resulted from "unstuffed empty containers not being discharged at the various shipping line depots and yards."

It said the situation has led to long queues of trucks stretching from the entrance of the port to the gates of the Regional Maritime University.

GUTA said some truck drivers have been forced to remain in the queue for almost a week before they are able to discharge their empty, unstuffed containers.

The association said its investigations have also revealed that "the congestion is contributing to the accumulation of demurrage charges, with some empty containers continuing to occupy space at the terminals."

According to GUTA, the lack of available space makes it difficult for stuffed containers to be brought into the terminals for examination and subsequent clearing.

It further noted that some shipping lines lack the logistics required to move the empty containers from the terminals to their respective yards, worsening the congestion.

GUTA warned that if the situation persists, "it could undermine the government’s 24-hour economy policy, particularly its objectives for port operations."

The association also cautioned that the problem could become more severe in the coming months as import volumes are expected to peak towards the end of the year.

It said continued delays would result in importers incurring additional demurrage charges, increasing the overall cost of doing business.

GUTA warned that these additional costs would ultimately be passed on to consumers through higher prices of goods and services.

The association is therefore calling for immediate stakeholder engagement involving the GPHA and shipping lines to find a lasting solution to the congestion.

GUTA said urgent action is needed to restore the smooth movement of containers and prevent the current challenges from further affecting businesses, consumers and the broader economy.

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