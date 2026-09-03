GPHA honours 410 staff for outstanding service

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has honoured 410 employees from various departments for their hard work, dedication and contributions to the authority between 2021 and 2025.

The awards formed part of the activities marking the GPHA’s 40th anniversary and recognised employees whose performance and commitment had contributed to its operations and development.

Dr Samuel Danaa, the General Manager in charge of Administration at GPHA, commended the awardees for their dedication and urged them to regard the recognition as motivation to achieve greater results.

He said the awards were a recognition of excellence and outstanding service and encouraged the beneficiaries to sustain their commitment to the authority.

Mr Eric Afre, Engineer and Chairman of the Awards Committee, said the 410 awardees were selected from nominations received from various departments.

He said the selection was based on criteria including hard work, commitment, initiative, punctuality, attendance, dedication and length of service.

He added that the committee undertook its work between January and March 2026 in collaboration with heads of the various departments to ensure that deserving employees were identified.

Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of GPHA, Captain James R. Quayson, the Director of Ports, Takoradi, urged staff to place customer service, teamwork and integrity at the centre of their work.

Captain Quayson said every employee had a responsibility to protect the reputation and competitiveness of the authority and should regard themselves as ambassadors of GPHA and Ghana’s ports.

He encouraged staff to recognise the contributions they made to GPHA’s operations and work collectively towards achieving its vision and mission.

Representatives of the junior and senior staff unions congratulated the awardees and called for greater attention to staff welfare and stronger collaboration between management and the unions.

They said a motivated workforce and improved working conditions were essential to sustaining GPHA’s growth and competitiveness.

The awardees were drawn from several departments, including Marine Operations, Fire and Safety, Human Resource Management, Civil Security, Audit, Finance, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Legal, Corporate Planning, Transit and Logistics, Fishing Hub, Information Technology, Electrical, Transport, Mechanical, Monitoring and Control and Health Services.

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