Abirem MP announces GH₵500,000 education fund to support needy students

Audio By Carbonatix
The Member of Parliament for the New Abirem Constituency, Charles Asuoko Owiredu, has announced plans to establish an education fund worth GH₵500,000 to support financially disadvantaged students in the district.
Speaking at a harvest event organized to support a social centre in Akoase, the MP pledged the fund to help bright students continue their education. He also promised to sponsor the best-performing student in the district to pursue studies abroad.
In addition, Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates will receive mattresses and chop boxes to aid their preparation, while local farmers will benefit from distributions of cutlasses and boots to support their agricultural activities.
“This initiative is designed to ease the financial burden on families while promoting education and development in the New Abirem Constituency,” Hon. Owiredu said.
Osabarima Gyasi Aduako Boateng, Chief of Akoase, expressed gratitude to the MP and other supporters for their contributions to community development. He also urged investors to bring opportunities that would improve livelihoods in the area.
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