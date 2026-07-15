Adams Alhassan writes: Ghana’s largest university has no campus

A nation cannot become prosperous if it refuses to recognise where its people learn.

There is a curious contradiction at the heart of Ghana's development story. We celebrate education, invest in schools, debate universities, and argue over curricula. Every election brings fresh promises about classrooms, teachers, textbooks and examinations. Education has become one of the country's defining political conversations.

Yet one of Ghana's largest and oldest institutions of learning is rarely mentioned.

It has no vice chancellor.

No graduation ceremonies.

No lecture theatres.

No prospectus.

It appears nowhere in international university rankings, receives little public attention and is seldom discussed in national education policy with the seriousness it deserves. And yet, every morning, it welcomes hundreds of thousands of learners.

It is the workshop where an apprentice mechanic spends years dismantling engines before understanding how they breathe. The tailoring shop where measurements gradually become mathematics, patience becomes discipline and repetition becomes mastery. The construction site where a young labourer slowly learns to read architectural drawings long before anyone teaches him the language of engineering. The welding shop, the bakery, the salon, the fishing harbour, the farm, the market stall and the furniture workshop.

Collectively, they form perhaps the largest university Ghana has ever built. The difference is that we have never chosen to call it one. Instead, we have given it another name.

We call it the informal sector.

The language matters because names shape value. Once something is described as informal, it begins to sound temporary, unstructured or somehow incomplete. Yet there is nothing accidental about the way knowledge passes from one generation of Ghanaian artisans to the next.

Watch a master carpenter with an apprentice. There is a curriculum, although it is never written. Assessments, although no examination paper is printed. Standards, although they may not appear in an official handbook.

The apprentice begins by watching. Then by carrying tools. Later by attempting small tasks under close supervision. Mistakes are corrected immediately. Responsibility increases gradually. Confidence grows through repetition rather than theory alone. Eventually, there comes a moment when the master quietly steps aside and the apprentice completes an entire piece of work alone. That is education in one of its oldest forms.

Indeed, it is how human beings learnt for thousands of years before classrooms became the dominant symbol of learning. Yet our modern understanding of education has become strangely narrow. We have come to equate learning with institutions, qualifications with competence and certificates with capability. These things certainly have value. They provide structure, quality assurance and public confidence. But they are not the only evidence that learning has taken place.

A woman who has spent twenty years building a successful dressmaking business possesses knowledge that cannot simply be dismissed because it was acquired outside a formal lecture hall. The refrigeration technician who diagnoses faults by sound alone has developed a form of expertise that many textbooks struggle to teach. A mason who has supervised hundreds of buildings understands structural judgement in ways that extend far beyond examination answers.

These are not uneducated people; they are educated differently. That distinction matters because Ghana's future will depend less on how many certificates we produce than on how effectively we recognise, improve and connect the skills that already exist across society.

The country's conversation about education has understandably focused on access. That was necessary. Expanding opportunity remains one of the great achievements of modern public policy. But access is only the beginning.

The more difficult question is what kind of learning prepares people not merely to pass examinations but to create value, adapt to change and contribute meaningfully to national productivity.

That question leads us back to the apprentice in the workshop. Not because every young Ghanaian should become an artisan.

But because the principles that govern successful apprenticeship, learning through practice, responsibility, mentorship, feedback and continuous improvement, remain among the most effective methods of developing human capability ever devised.

Perhaps the greatest mistake we have made is imagining that Ghana possesses two separate worlds: education on one side and work on the other. In reality, they have always been parts of the same journey. Our challenge is not to replace one with the other. It is to build the bridge that should have existed all along.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.