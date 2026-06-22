The Million dollar bank in every university

Walk into any Ghanaian university library and ask to see the thesis section. You will find shelves of bound, dusty manuscripts — years of original thinking, much of it never opened again after the viva. We call this "archiving." I call it a vault with no key. Somewhere in those shelves sits an idea that could be a business, a policy, or a product. Nobody is mining it.

Nobody is paying for it. And nobody — not the student who built it, not the university that housed it — is getting richer because of it.

What if every university thesis were treated not as a graduation requirement to be filed away, but as intellectual property with a price tag — housed in something I'm calling the Ghana Thesis Bank?

Picture a KNUST student who has built a low-cost cocoa disease detection model, a University of Ghana student who has designed a new fintech credit-scoring framework, or a UCC researcher who has mapped a fisheries monitoring solution. Today, each of those projects is bound, shelved, and largely forgotten the moment its creator walks across the graduation stage. Under a Thesis Bank, the same projects become licensable assets — capable of generating jobs, royalties, and tax revenue, instead of disappearing into an archive nobody revisits.

Two different things the world already does — and we do neither

In the United States, ProQuest has built a real business out of these as text. It pays royalties of 10% of its net revenue from sales of a dissertation in every format, and royalties on downloads through institutional subscriptions. That model works because of volume — millions of documents, small payments, long tail. It deserves one honest caveat too: ProQuest has long faced criticism for sitting publicly-funded research behind paywalls that the very communities who produced it can't always afford. The Thesis Bank should learn from the royalty mechanics, not the gatekeeping.

Stanford and MIT do something structurally different. Their technology transfer offices scout research for patentable inventions, file the protection, find the industry buyer, and split royalties between inventor, lab, and institution. These are not the same business. One sells access to a document. The other sells the right to build something. The Thesis Bank needs both layers, clearly separated — not blurred into one product.

And this isn't only a Western story. South Africa passed its IPR Act in 2008, creating NIPMO and a network of university technology transfer offices, specifically to stop intellectual property from publicly funded research sitting idle or being sold off cheaply to overseas buyers with no benefit returning to the institution or the public. By 2018, 92% of South African universities had a technology transfer office handling exactly this.

Some of the most valuable companies in the world — Google included — trace their first dollar back to a university research idea that someone had the structure to commercialise. That wasn't an accident. That was a system built on purpose. A skeptic will rightly ask why a company would license an unproven Ghanaian thesis over a patented invention from a global lab with decades of credibility behind it — and the honest answer is: for most theses, it wouldn't, which is exactly why the vetting layer below has to be strict rather than aspirational. Ghana has no equivalent. We have the ideas. We do not have the Thesis Bank.

We already have more of the foundation than we think

This is the part the conversation usually skips: Ghana isn't starting from zero. We already have a national identity system, Ghana Card, that can do the verification work others would need to build from scratch — confirming who actually authored a thesis before any money changes hands. We already have institutional repositories — UGSpace at Legon, KNUST's repository — quietly holding thousands of digitized theses that nobody has built a business layer on top of. We already have a Copyright Office and an Industrial Property framework that can register ownership. And we already have Mobile Money, which solves a problem ProQuest never had to: a Ghanaian student shouldn't wait years for a $25 cheque to clear from abroad when MoMo can pay out the same week a license sells.

The infrastructure is not the obstacle. The business model wrapped around it is. A peer-reviewed survey of institutional repositories at five of Ghana's public universities — Legon, KNUST, Cape Coast, Winneba, and UDS — found theses and dissertations were the single largest category archived: 21,293 documents, 46.7% of everything held.¹ That's five institutions, and that number is the entire pitch in miniature — it's not a measure of how much Ghana writes, it's a measure of how much sits unpriced. Even a conservative share of that pile holding real commercial relevance is value already sitting idle, not value that needs to be invented.

What the Ghana Thesis Bank has to do differently

I am not talking about another digital library that simply moves the dust from a shelf to a server. We have enough depositories that already function as polite graveyards. The Thesis Bank has to combine four things ProQuest and the tech-transfer model don't fully bring together in one place:

A verified ownership layer. Ghana Card–linked authorship verification, with ownership splits agreed before graduation — a standard tripartite template (for example: 60% student, 20% supervisor, 20% university). This will likely mean renegotiating university IP statutes that currently claim broader rights over student work than this split assumes — better to settle that in the founding charter than after the first dispute.

A vetting tier, not a free-for-all. Most theses are competent academic exercises, not commercial gold, and pretending otherwise will sink the platform's credibility with its first bad sale. A scouting layer — industry-aligned reviewers, the way MIT's office works — should elevate only applied, market-ready research to the marketplace, sorted by industry rather than department. Theoretical and historical work stays exactly where it belongs: open, archived, and academically respected, not for sale. Once something clears that vetting bar, though, the order of operations matters as much as the vetting itself.

Licensing before auctioning, never the reverse. This is the detail that breaks most versions of this idea: publicly auctioning an unexecuted idea before it is filed for protection can itself count as public disclosure, destroying the very ownership it was meant to monetize. The sequence has to be file first, then license — protection before exposure, every time.

A revenue engine that isn't a subsidy. A B2B subscription for banks, telecoms, and ministries to access the vetted marketplace, plus a success-fee commission on completed licensing deals — funded by the value it creates, not by waiting on government budget cycles. And to avoid recreating the very extraction pattern this piece is arguing against, any license sold to a foreign buyer should carry a minimum royalty floor and a right of first refusal for Ghanaian buyers — so the country isn't left subsidizing someone else's pipeline.

There's a longer horizon here too: once theses are digitized, verified, and tagged by industry rather than department, the Thesis Bank stops being just a marketplace. It becomes a searchable map of where Ghanaian research talent and unmet industry problems actually overlap — something neither policymakers nor investors currently have any easy way to see.

Start small, prove it, then scale

We don't need a national mandate to begin. A 12-month pilot of the Thesis Bank — two or three institutions, perhaps Ashesi, the University of Ghana, and KNUST — would prove the verification flow, the revenue split, and real buyer demand before anyone is asked to trust this nationally. It will not be equal from day one; resourced institutions and applied fields will move first, and that gap has to be named, not pretended away — for instance, by subsidizing onboarding costs for public universities once the model is proven at the pilot sites, rather than leaving them to catch up unaided.

Why this has to be ours

Right now, a strong Ghanaian idea ends up in one of two places: a shelf nobody revisits, or a foreign database where we become the footnote in someone else's case study while the commercial upside sits abroad. A Ghana Thesis Bank — verified locally, licensed locally, paid out locally through rails we already have — keeps that value chain inside the country instead of donating it.

We keep telling our young people that their ideas matter. It's time we built the machine that proves it — in cedis, not just in citations.

Maakye, Ghana

¹ Imoro, O. and Saurombe, N. (2023), "Institutional repository infrastructure: a survey of Ghanaian public universities," Collection and Curation, Vol. 43 No. 1, pp. 1–7. DOI: 10.1108/CC-11-2022-0038. Open access.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.