Adamus rejects claims linking security personnel to fatal shooting

Adamus Resources Limited has denied allegations that one of its security officers shot and killed a suspected illegal miner at its AU Field concession at Salman in the Nzema East District, describing reports linking the company to the incident as false and unsupported by available evidence.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, June 16, the mining company said media reports seeking to implicate its personnel in the fatal shooting were inconsistent with the company's security protocols and operational practices.

The statement followed reports of the death of an individual alleged to have been involved in illegal mining activities within the concession area.

Company rejects allegations

According to Adamus Resources, its security personnel do not carry firearms while performing their duties, making claims that a company security officer carried out the shooting implausible.

"We wish to state without reservation that the allegation seeking to implicate Adamus Resources Limited or its security personnel in the reported shooting incident is false and wholly unsupported by the facts presently available," the company stated.

The company further explained that it maintains a strict security regime across its operational areas and that its guards are not equipped with firearms.

"Adamus Resources Limited maintains a strict security regime within its operational areas and, for the avoidance of doubt, the Company's security personnel are not equipped with firearms in the discharge of their duties," the statement added.

Incident under scrutiny

Providing its understanding of events, Adamus said preliminary information suggested that the incident occurred after individuals suspected of engaging in illegal mining activities were spotted within the concession area.

The company indicated that reports available to it suggested the individuals fled after noticing a patrol team from the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) in the vicinity.

According to the statement, one of the individuals subsequently sustained fatal injuries during the ensuing events, although the circumstances leading to the death remain unclear.

The company stressed that there was currently no credible evidence connecting either Adamus Resources or any member of its security team to the shooting.

Call for police investigation

Adamus called on the Ghana Police Service and other relevant security agencies to undertake a comprehensive investigation to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

"The Company therefore calls upon the Ghana Police Service and all other relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate death," the statement said.

The company also pledged its full cooperation with investigators and expressed readiness to provide any assistance required to uncover the truth and ensure accountability where necessary.

Management further expressed concern over what it described as speculative narratives circulating in sections of the media and on social media, warning that premature conclusions could undermine investigations and unfairly damage reputations.

The company urged journalists, commentators and members of the public to exercise restraint and avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing public anxiety and misinformation.

Commitment to lawful operations

Adamus reiterated its commitment to lawful mining activities and the safety of people living and working within and around its operational areas.

The company said it would continue collaborating with state institutions and security agencies in efforts to combat illegal mining, which remains a major challenge across several mining communities in the country.

While distancing itself from the fatal incident, Adamus extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and expressed hope that ongoing investigations would establish the true circumstances surrounding the death.

Police and other security agencies are yet to release their findings on the incident.

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