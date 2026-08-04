ADB marks strong half-year performance with health walk and fun games

Agricultural Development Bank PLC (ADB) has celebrated another significant milestone in its transformation journey by combining the announcement of its impressive half-year financial performance with its second Health Walk and Annual Team Bonding Games.

This reinforces the Bank's commitment to both business excellence and employee wellbeing.

The event brought together Management and staff ADB, customers, captains of industry, and other stakeholders in a show of unity, wellness and teamwork, reflecting ADB's belief that a healthy, motivated workforce and partnerships are central to sustaining exceptional business performance.

Addressing participants, the Managing Director of ADB, Edward Ato Sarpong, expressed profound appreciation to customers, employees, shareholders and all stakeholders whose confidence and commitment have underpinned the Bank's remarkable turnaround over the past eighteen months.

"Our half-year results are a testament to our collective progress and the consolidation of the modest gains we have made together," he said.

"These achievements belong not only to ADB, but to every customer who has entrusted us with their business, every member of staff whose dedication continues to drive our success, every shareholder who has stood by us, and every stakeholder who believes in our vision," Mr Sarpong added.

The Bank delivered another strong financial performance in the first half of 2026 despite operating in a declining interest-rate environment. Profit before tax reached GH¢294 million, propelling ADB to become the 11th most profitable bank in Ghana, a remarkable achievement considering the Bank's position at the beginning of 2025.

ADB also recorded outstanding growth across its key performance indicators. Total assets increased by 33% to GH¢19.5 billion, customer deposits rose by 23% to GH¢14.9 billion, while shareholders' funds strengthened by approximately GH¢1.1 billion to close the period at GH¢2.6 billion.

The Bank maintained a strong liquidity position throughout the period and posted a robust Capital Adequacy Ratio of 26.94 percent, demonstrating prudent financial management and continued compliance with regulatory requirements.

The ADB MD also paid glowing tribute to the Bank's workforce for their professionalism, resilience and unwavering commitment to delivering excellent customer service.

"To our dedicated pool of talents, I commend your professionalism, resilience and unwavering commitment to excellence.

"Your passion for service and determination to exceed expectations continue to drive the Bank's transformation and position ADB as a stronger, more competitive institution," he stated.

He further thanked everyone for making the Health Walk and Annual Team Bonding Games a resounding success, noting that initiatives that promote employee wellness, collaboration, and team spirit remain essential to building a high-performing institution capable of delivering sustainable value to customers and shareholders alike.

As ADB continues its transformation journey, the Bank remains focused on deepening customer service experience and service excellence, strengthening its market position and delivering innovative financial solutions that contribute meaningfully to wealth creation and national development.

With strong financial fundamentals, a motivated workforce and growing public confidence, ADB is well positioned to build on its momentum and continue creating lasting value for customers, shareholders and the nation far beyond banking.

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