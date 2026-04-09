Adenta Circuit Court remands Pastor William Gyimah over viral threats against Vice President

Audio By Carbonatix
The Adenta Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Angela Attachie, on Wednesday, 8th April, 2026, remanded Pastor William Gyimah, General Overseer of Elohim International Ministry, into police custody.
The accused person is charged with the offence of False Communication Contrary to Section 76 of the Electronic Communication Act, 2008 (Act 775) and Publication of False News with Intent to Cause Fear and Alarm Contrary to Section 209 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
According to the prosecution, the accused person was captured in a viral video on social media platforms including TikTok, making the false and threatening statements directed at the Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and prayed the court to remand the accused into custody to facilitate police investigation.
The court after hearing the case of the prosecution remanded the accused person into police custody to reappear on 13th April, 2026.
The IGP’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) of the Ghana Police Service arrested Gyimah earlier in the week, for issuing death threats against Vice President Professor Jane Opoku-Agyemang.
The 49-year-old suspect was apprehended on Tuesday, 7th April, 2026, during a targeted operation at Kasoa in the Central Region.
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