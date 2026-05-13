Adidome SHS cites dilapidated toilet facilities amid candidiasis health concerns

Audio By Carbonatix
Management of Adidome Senior High School in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region has raised concern over increasing cases of Candida infections among female students, linking the situation to poor sanitation infrastructure on campus.
According to the headmaster, Dr Vincent Dzidula Kwasi Atiku, the infections are being driven by the use of a dilapidated pit latrine, amid the absence of adequate and modern sanitation facilities.
He made the comments during an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the commissioning of a solar-powered mechanised borehole for the school.
He explained that the existing facility has served the school since its establishment and is now in a poor state, posing health and hygiene risks to students.
Dr Atiku appealed for urgent intervention from stakeholders to address the infrastructure deficit, stressing the need for improved sanitation facilities for the school community.
He noted that the school’s growing student population has not been matched by corresponding infrastructure development, leaving significant gaps in accommodation, classrooms and learning resources.
According to him, the school faces severe shortages of dormitories for both boys and girls, as well as basic furniture, forcing many students to sleep on the floor and rely on inadequate bedding arrangements that expose them to mosquitoes.
He further highlighted the urgent need for expanded classroom blocks and improved residential facilities to support effective teaching and learning.
Dr Atiku said addressing the infrastructure challenges, particularly sanitation and accommodation, was critical to improving the welfare and health of students.
The school community is therefore calling for urgent support to provide modern toilet facilities, additional classrooms and improved accommodation infrastructure to resolve the ongoing challenges.
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