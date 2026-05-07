Adongo defends BoG recapitalisation plan amid growing debate over GH¢93.82bn negative equity

Audio By Carbonatix
Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, has defended government’s plan to recapitalise the Bank of Ghana (BoG).
Bolgatanga Central MP insists that both the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance are fully committed to restoring the institution’s financial health.
His remarks come amid heightened political debate following the release of the Bank of Ghana’s 2025 financial statements, which recorded a GH¢15.63 billion loss and a worsening negative equity position of GH¢93.82 billion.
The figures have raised concerns about the Central Bank's long-term financial stability and the potential burden on taxpayers.
Mr Adongo maintained that the recapitalisation process is already grounded in law and forms part of a structured roadmap approved by Parliament.
He stressed that the government remains committed to complying with the legal framework governing the recovery of the Bank’s balance sheet and ensuring that the institution remains capable of carrying out its mandate effectively.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Wednesday, May 6, the Bolgatanga Central MP said, “The Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance agree that there must be a roadmap to recapitalising the bank and that will be done.”
He added that the Finance Minister had already presented the framework to Parliament and that there was no indication the government intended to disregard the law.
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