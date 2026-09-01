Adu-Boahen Trial: Court gives Atta Akyea final chance to end cross-examination

Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB)

The Accra High Court has given counsel for former National Signals Bureau (NSB) Director-General Kwabena Adu-Boahen one final opportunity to conclude the cross-examination of the fourth prosecution witness.

The court on Tuesday adjourned the case to Wednesday, September 2, 2026, to conclude the cross-examination and for the prosecution to close its case.

The decision followed repeated requests by counsel, Samuel Atta Akyea, for additional time to question the witness, EOCO Staff Officer Frank Marshall Cromwell.

On July 22, 2026, the court indicated that it would allow counsel one additional day to conclude the cross-examination after Mr Cromwell had spent seven weeks in the witness box.

Counsel subsequently requested four days, but the court granted three.

After those three days, counsel again sought four more days. The court granted two additional days.

When that extension expired, Mr Atta Akyea again requested a four-day extension. The court granted three and adjourned the case to August 11, 13 and 17.

The case could not proceed on those dates due to the legal vacation and was subsequently adjourned to August 25.

On August 25, the court indicated that counsel had two days to conclude the cross-examination.

Mr Atta Akyea again requested four days, but the court granted three and scheduled proceedings for August 26, 27 and September 1.

At the close of proceedings on Tuesday, counsel made a fourth request for another final day to conclude his cross-examination.

The Deputy Attorney General opposed the request and expressed reservations about granting further time.

The court, however, granted the request and adjourned the case to Wednesday, September 2, at 11:30am.

The court was emphatic that counsel would have three hours tomorrow to conclude the cross-examination.

It further indicated that counsel would be deemed to have concluded his cross-examination after the three hours, whether or not he had finished.

Mr Atta Akyea agreed to the arrangement.

The prosecution is expected to close its case after the cross-examination.

Kwabena Adu-Boahen, his wife Angela Boateng and Advantage Solutions Limited are standing trial over allegations surrounding the use of GH¢49.1 million meant for the acquisition of a cyber defence system for the NSB.

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